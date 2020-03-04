Italy - Factors to watch on March 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

CORONAVIRUS

Italy’s health authorities said on Tuesday they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Europe’s worst-hit country, after the death toll and the number of cases jumped.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

EXOR

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Tuesday it has entered a memorandum of understanding to sell its 100% stake in Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to France’s Covea for $9 billion in cash.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Tuesday it had decided to re-submit to Dutch authorities a project to merge its domestic and Spanish businesses under a Dutch holding company, and was withdrawing it for the time being to avoid further legal action by Vivendi after the French group’s latest complaints. Mediaset said it did not expect this to delay the project which it plans to file again after completing all necessary checks with competent authorities.

JUVENTUS

The Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the city government said on Tuesday.

ALGOWATT

The company created with the merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco, holds management presentation via webinar (1700 GMT).

TOD’S

Board meeting to call annual general meeting.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Milan, FCA holds ‘World Premiere’ of new 500 electric model with Head of Fiat brand and FCA Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois (1500 GMT).

Rome, Senate discusses ‘Coronavirus’ law decree (0830 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico meets Algerian Ambassador Ahmed Boutache (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets employers’ and trade unions on measures for the economy after coronavirus outbreak(1500 GMT).

Rome, report presentation on “The Italian banking system and the side effects of expansion of monetary policy” (1430 GMT).

Rome, soccer ‘Serie A’ League due to hold extraordinary meeting on proposals to manage championship calendar and matches during the coronavirus crisis (1100 GMT).

Rome, think-tank NENS holds conference to present 2020 report on Italy’s gaming system (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................