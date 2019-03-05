Money Markets RSS
Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

8 Min Read

    MILANO, March 5 (Reuters) -   The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
                                INDEXES        CHANGE
                                MARCH 4      
 FTSE Mib                      20,718.30       +0.11%
 FTSEurofirst 300               1,473.73       +0.27%
 Euro STOXX 50                  3,317.08       +0.15%
 Dow Jones                     25,819.65       -0.79%
 S&P 500                        2,792.81       -0.38%
    
    ECONOMY
    HIS Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
    ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).
    
    COMPANIES
    
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
    PSA Group is seeking a deal that will expand its footprint
outside of Europe and Fiat Chrysler is attractive to the French
carmaker given its exposure to the U.S. and its premium Jeep
brand, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
    Geely could be interested in Fiat Chrysler's luxury brand
Maserati and delegations from the Chinese carmaker have been
seen at FCA's Italian operations, Corriere della Sera said. 
    
    FIAT CHRYSLER, MONCLER
    BlackRock has reduced its holdings in Italian companies,
with the exception of its 2.8 percent stake in FCA and its 4.9
percent holding in Moncler, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
    
(*) BANCA CARIGE
    The bank's administrators have already received some
non-binding offers for Carige, including from Credem, BlackRock,
Varde Partners, Apollo Global Management, Attestor Capital and
Bridgepoint, Il Messaggero said. Binding bids are due mid-April,
the paper added. 
    
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
    State lender CDP, which is expected to raise its holding in
the phone group to 10 percent by March 20, is expected to vote
in favour of the business plan presented by CEO Luigi Gubitosi
at the March 29 shareholder meeting, La Stampa said. 
    
    ENI
    Libyan state oil company said it has lifted force majeure at
the El Sharara oilfield on Monday. It said that production would
resume within the next few hours. Eni is the biggest foreign oil
producer in Libya. 
    
    ENAV
    The company said on Monday it had signed an agreement to
acquire the air navigation division of Ingegneria dei Sistemi
(IGS).
    
    FINCANTIERI
    Italy's 5-Star Movement would be in favour of keeping the
current chairman and chief executive officer of Fincantieri in
their current jobs, a party source said on Monday.
    
    SARAS
    Italy theoretically has an exemption to buy Iran oil but
"noone has purchased anything", Saras CEO Dario Scaffardi said
on Monday.
        
    ILLIMITY BANK
    Debuts on main segment of Milan Stock Exchange; listing
ceremony at 0730 GMT.
    
    BPER Banca
    Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 8).
    
    PRYSMIAN
    Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
    
    AMPLIFON
    Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
    
    CAMPARI
    Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1200 GMT).
    
(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
    Some investors are preparing an alternative list for the top
of Cattolica Assicurazioni, as opposed to the one that will be
presented by the current board of directors, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. 
    
    CERVED GROUP
    Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 1)
followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
    
    TESMEC
    Board meeting on FY results (1400 GMT).
    
    BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
    Voluntary takeover offer on its own ordinary bonds ends
(started on Feb. 8).
    
    DOBANK
    Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
    
    LUXOTTICA
    De-listed as of Tuesday.
    
    PARMALAT
    De-listed as of Tuesday.
    
    DIARY
    Rome, EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks
before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee and Senate European
Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Industry, Finance European Policies
committees (1015 GMT); meets Deputy Prime Minister and Industry
Minister Luigi Di Maio; Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1430
GMT).
    Rome, top government officials including the prime minister
and his two deputy prime ministers meet to discuss the TAV
high-speed rail link with France. 
    Genoa, Edison and Ansaldo Energia hold news
conference with Ansaldo Energia CEO Giuseppe Zampini, Edison CEO
Marc Banyaoun, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO
Fabrizio Palermo, Liguria Region President Giovanni Toti, Genoa
Mayor Marco Bucci, Infrastructure Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi,
Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio (1400 GMT).
    Mogliano Veneto, Assicurazioni Generali Italian
unit CEO Marco Sesana holds news conference to present new 2021
strategy "Life Time Partner" (0730 GMT); Economy Minister
Giovanni Tria delivers opening address (0900 GMT).
    Rome, officials of ISTAT (0800 GMT) and representatives of
Poste Italiane (0850 GMT) speak before Chamber of
Deputies Labour Committee on citizen's income. 
    Rome, Senate meets on law decree on Banca Carige
(1530 GMT).
    Rome, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before
Senate Defence Committee (1300 GMT).
    Milan, annual workshop on utilities with Hera
Stefano Venier, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Acea
Stefano Donarumma (expected to attend), Iren CEO
Massimiliano Bianco, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris (0815
GMT).
    Milan, M&A Utility holds annual workshop and prize-giving
ceremony 'Manager Utility 2018', Terna CEO Luigi
Ferraris receives prize for 'Energy'.
    Milan, Banca Mediolanum Chairman Ennio Doris
attends 'Industria Felix' prize-giving ceremony (1430 GMT).
    
     
    
