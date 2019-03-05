Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

MILANO, March 5 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . INDEXES CHANGE MARCH 4 FTSE Mib 20,718.30 +0.11% FTSEurofirst 300 1,473.73 +0.27% Euro STOXX 50 3,317.08 +0.15% Dow Jones 25,819.65 -0.79% S&P 500 2,792.81 -0.38% ECONOMY HIS Markit releases February service Pmi data (0845 GMT). ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT). COMPANIES (*) FIAT CHRYSLER PSA Group is seeking a deal that will expand its footprint outside of Europe and Fiat Chrysler is attractive to the French carmaker given its exposure to the U.S. and its premium Jeep brand, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. Geely could be interested in Fiat Chrysler's luxury brand Maserati and delegations from the Chinese carmaker have been seen at FCA's Italian operations, Corriere della Sera said. FIAT CHRYSLER, MONCLER BlackRock has reduced its holdings in Italian companies, with the exception of its 2.8 percent stake in FCA and its 4.9 percent holding in Moncler, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) BANCA CARIGE The bank's administrators have already received some non-binding offers for Carige, including from Credem, BlackRock, Varde Partners, Apollo Global Management, Attestor Capital and Bridgepoint, Il Messaggero said. Binding bids are due mid-April, the paper added. (*) TELECOM ITALIA State lender CDP, which is expected to raise its holding in the phone group to 10 percent by March 20, is expected to vote in favour of the business plan presented by CEO Luigi Gubitosi at the March 29 shareholder meeting, La Stampa said. ENI Libyan state oil company said it has lifted force majeure at the El Sharara oilfield on Monday. It said that production would resume within the next few hours. Eni is the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya. ENAV The company said on Monday it had signed an agreement to acquire the air navigation division of Ingegneria dei Sistemi (IGS). FINCANTIERI Italy's 5-Star Movement would be in favour of keeping the current chairman and chief executive officer of Fincantieri in their current jobs, a party source said on Monday. SARAS Italy theoretically has an exemption to buy Iran oil but "noone has purchased anything", Saras CEO Dario Scaffardi said on Monday. ILLIMITY BANK Debuts on main segment of Milan Stock Exchange; listing ceremony at 0730 GMT. BPER Banca Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 8). PRYSMIAN Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT). AMPLIFON Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT). CAMPARI Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT). (*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI Some investors are preparing an alternative list for the top of Cattolica Assicurazioni, as opposed to the one that will be presented by the current board of directors, Il Sole 24 Ore said. CERVED GROUP Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 1) followed by conference call (1630 GMT). TESMEC Board meeting on FY results (1400 GMT). BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO Voluntary takeover offer on its own ordinary bonds ends (started on Feb. 8). DOBANK Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT). LUXOTTICA De-listed as of Tuesday. PARMALAT De-listed as of Tuesday. DIARY Rome, EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee and Senate European Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Industry, Finance European Policies committees (1015 GMT); meets Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio; Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1430 GMT). Rome, top government officials including the prime minister and his two deputy prime ministers meet to discuss the TAV high-speed rail link with France. Genoa, Edison and Ansaldo Energia hold news conference with Ansaldo Energia CEO Giuseppe Zampini, Edison CEO Marc Banyaoun, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Liguria Region President Giovanni Toti, Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Infrastructure Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio (1400 GMT). Mogliano Veneto, Assicurazioni Generali Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana holds news conference to present new 2021 strategy "Life Time Partner" (0730 GMT); Economy Minister Giovanni Tria delivers opening address (0900 GMT). Rome, officials of ISTAT (0800 GMT) and representatives of Poste Italiane (0850 GMT) speak before Chamber of Deputies Labour Committee on citizen's income. Rome, Senate meets on law decree on Banca Carige (1530 GMT). Rome, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Senate Defence Committee (1300 GMT). Milan, annual workshop on utilities with Hera Stefano Venier, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Acea Stefano Donarumma (expected to attend), Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris (0815 GMT). Milan, M&A Utility holds annual workshop and prize-giving ceremony 'Manager Utility 2018', Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris receives prize for 'Energy'. Milan, Banca Mediolanum Chairman Ennio Doris attends 'Industria Felix' prize-giving ceremony (1430 GMT). 