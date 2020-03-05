Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped.

ATLANTIA

S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday it was keeping the debt ratings of Atlantia and its ASPI and AdR units on negative creditwatch following parliament’s approval of the “Milleproroghe” decree, saying it was already reflected in its Jan. 13 rating action. S&P affirmed the ratings of the group’s Spanish unit Abertis and removed their negative creditwatch.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The automaker might build more models in the future based on the platform of its new electric 500 small car, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group and Google Cloud signed an agreement for a strategic partnership, following a memorandum of understanding announced in November 2019.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, JUVENTUS FC

The Italian asset manager will replace the Serie A football club in Italy’s blue-chip index starting from March 23, FTSE Russell said.

ITALMOBILIARE

The board will propose to the next shareholder meeting to pay an ordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share, from 0.55 euro in 2018, and an extraordinary dividend of 1.2 euros per share.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The company managing Bologna’s airport said passenger traffic was up 0.3% in February despite the sharp drop seen from Feb. 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on FY results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

GEOX

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 16), followed by conference call (1640 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on FY results.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................