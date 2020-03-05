REFILE-Italy - Factors to watch on March 5

(Corrects typos) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped.

ECONOMY

Italy is considering asking for a temporary suspension of the European Stability and Growth Pact as it aims to increase to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) the value of measures to help its economy withstand the largest coronavirus outbreak.

ATLANTIA

S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday it was keeping the debt ratings of Atlantia and its ASPI and AdR units on negative creditwatch following parliament’s approval of the “Milleproroghe” decree, saying it was already reflected in its Jan. 13 rating action. S&P affirmed the ratings of the group’s Spanish unit Abertis and removed their negative creditwatch. (*) The board of Autostrade per l’Italia, controlled by Atlantia, is going to discuss on Thursday whether to postpone approval of the annual results due to uncertainty over its motorway concession, Il Sole said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The automaker might build more models in the future based on the platform of its new electric 500 small car, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group and Google Cloud signed an agreement for a strategic partnership, following a memorandum of understanding announced in November 2019.

(*) MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster is considering to withdraw the plan to merge its Italian and Spanish businesses into the Dutch company MediaforEurope (MFE) in order to avoid any chance of new legal actions by the shareholder Vivendi and wants to present a new one and gets the green light from the Dutch authorities, Il Corriere said. At that point, according to the newspaper, the plan could no longer be challenged.

(*) ENI

If the Italian Economy ministery gives its green light, Eni will introduce the “monistic system” in its governance, to be approved by next shareholder meeting, in order to start by 2023, chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia told Il Sole 24-Ore in an interview.

(*) MPS

Italy’s government intends to appoint Mauro Selvetti, former CEO at Credito Valtellinese, and Maria Bianca Farina as new CEO and chairwoman of the state-owned bank, Il Corriere said. According to Il Fatto, Italian Treasury would prefer as new CEO Alberto Minali, former general manager at Generali .

(*) UNICREDIT

Unicredit’s loans to small and medium companies are worth 17.3 billion euros in 2019, of which 6.8 billion are short term loans, Il Messaggero said citing slides given by the bank to unions.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

The Italian builders are bidding with other international groups to win a 1.9 billion dollars contract in Canada, Mf said.

(*) SIAS, ASTM

Italy’s infrastructure group Gavio will present an offer together with the private equity fund Ardian for the Portuguese motorway company Brisa, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, JUVENTUS FC

The Italian asset manager will replace the Serie A football club in Italy’s blue-chip index starting from March 23, FTSE Russell said.

ITALMOBILIARE

The board will propose to the next shareholder meeting to pay an ordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share, from 0.55 euro in 2018, and an extraordinary dividend of 1.2 euros per share.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The company managing Bologna’s airport said passenger traffic was up 0.3% in February despite the sharp drop seen from Feb. 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(*) ILLIMITY - The founder of the digital lender and bad loan specialist Corrado Passera told La Repubblica in an interview that the consolidation of the banking industry can no longer be postponed and in Italy there remain few M&A opportunities for second-tier banks.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on FY results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

GEOX

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 16), followed by conference call (1640 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on FY results.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0930 GMT).

