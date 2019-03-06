Italy - Factors to watch on March 6

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

Prysmian expects its core earnings to rise to between 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) and 1.02 billion euros this year, after EBITDA slightly missed expectations in 2018, the world’s largest cable maker said on Tuesday.

CAMPARI

Emerging markets weakness and higher prices for tequila ingredient agave put a brake on Campari’s sales towards the end of an otherwise strong year for the Italian drinks group.

ENEL

Total group production last year stood at 250,339 GWh, the company said in a statement.

PARMALAT

Italian administrative court suspended shares delisting at request of Citibank

DANIELI & C

Board meeting on H1 results.

ILLIMITY BANK

News conference to present 2018 FY results and business plan update with CEO Corrado Passera (1200 GMT).

ACEA

Board meeting on FY results.

CARRARO

Board meeting on FY results (1400 GMT).

EPRICE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

ERG

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALMOBILIARE

Board meeting on FY results.

M&A, ALITALIA

Delta Air Lines is planning to replace one-third of its mainline fleet in the next five years and looks to grow internationally but has yet to decide whether or not to invest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Tuesday.

DIARY

Rome, market regulator Consob newly elected President Paolo Savona speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on his appointment (0800 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends news conference in occasion of 80th anniversary ceremony of foundation of firefighters’ body.

Milan, event on corporate taxation with Economy Ministry Undersecretary Massimo Garavaglia, Finance Department Director General Fabrizia Lapecorella (0830 GMT).

Milan, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi gives speech on “What is money?” at IULM University (1630 GMT).

Rome, debate with Eni Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo (1600 GMT).

Florence, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina gives speech on “Italian Spreads and the Role of Intesa Sanpaolo” (1030 GMT), takes part in CR Firenze Foundation event (1400 GMT).

