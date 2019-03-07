Italy - Factors to watch on March 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January retail sales (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 12.

CERVED

Buyout fund Advent has made a bid approach for Cerved ahead of a possible take-private deal for the credit data provider, which has a long history of private equity ownership, Cerved said on Wednesday.

SNAM, ITALGAS, FINCANTIERI

Italian state lender Cdp proposes reappointment of CEOs at Snam, Fincantieri and Italgas.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The White House is pressuring automakers to back its effort to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards and bar California from setting its own emissions standards or requiring electric vehicles, sources said Wednesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the average fuel efficiency of cars and trucks hit a new record high in the 2017 model year, but highlighted in a report “legitimate concerns” about the industry’s ability to meet rising annual requirements.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody’s has assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the government-guaranteed senior unsecured bond, issued on 25 January 2019 for a nominal amount of 1 billion euros with a 0.5 pct gross interest rate payable at maturity, with stable outlook.

ERG

Releases FY results (0700 GMT), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

MAPS

Debuts on AIM segment.

UBI BANCA

Supervisory board meeting on FY results.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on FY results.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 14) followed by conference call.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 11).

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Board meeting on FY results.

CAREL INDUSTRIES

Board meeting on FY results.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 8).

DEA CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results.

ELICA

Board meeting on FY results.

FALCK RENEWABLES

Board meeting on FY results.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Board meeting on FY results.

TXT E-SOLUTIONS

Board meeting on FY results.

VIANINI

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Milan, European Commission Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs Marco Buti delivers opening address at a conference on “The Euro and the Europe of Rules” (1700 GMT).

Rome, President Sergio Mattarella chairs High Council of Defense; Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends (1600 GMT).

Rome, OECD Development Assistance Committee representatives speak before Chamber of Deputies foreign Affairs Committee (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends various events.

Rome, think-tank Nomisma presents results of the study to support the economic and social redesign of the areas affected by 2016 earthquakes, with Cabinet Undersecretary Vito Crimi (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)