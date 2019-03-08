Italy - Factors to watch on March 8

MILANO, March 8 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industrial output (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

State lender CDP, a shareholder of both Telecom Italia and broadband infrastructure group Open Fiber, has so far made no progress in its plans to create a single operator, La Stampa said. The lender is now considering a simple co-investment by Open Fiber and TIM’s Flash Fiber unit.

(*) EDISON

Four offers are on the table for the upstream oil and gas assets of Edison from Cairn Energy, Energean, Neptune Energy and the group that will be formed from the merger of DEA and Wintershall, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

UBS will collect binding offers for Carige in April but the potential suitors, which include Apollo, BlackRock and Varde, are already asking for guarantees from main shareholder the Malacalza family over a capital increase and from the interbank deposit fund over a gradual rather than immediate reibursement of a 320 million euro subordinated bond, MF said. Any acquisition would include the bank and the bad loans being sold, it said.

DAMIANI

Damiani family says its bid on Damiani reached threshold for delisting.

AS ROMA

Italian Serie A club AS Roma said they had parted company with coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, one day after being knocked out of the Champions League by Porto.

ATLANTIA

After taking over Spain’s Abertis, Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is ready to sell assets to reduce debt and fund growth should the right opportunity come along, its top executives said on Thursday.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer said on Friday its 2018 net profit was up at 107 million euros.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

BASIC NET

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE

Board meeting on FY results.

IDEAMI

Board meeting on FY results.

POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Rome, celebration of ‘Womens Day’ with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico (1000 GMT).

Venice, first of two-day closed-door conference organised by Aspen Institute Italia on “Assessing Risk: Business in Global Disorder” (1200 GMT). Expected attendees include Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei, European Commission official Marco Buti, SACE CEO Alessandro Maria Decio, Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria due to attend an event organised by Aspen (to March 9).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini holds news conference on next presentation on justice legislative initiatives (1030 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends a book presentation (1600 GMT).

Rome, Transport Ministry official Enrico Puja, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti attends presentation of new locomotives of Mercitalia Rail (1000 GMT).

