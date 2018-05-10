Italy - Factors to watch on May 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-system 5-Star Movement and the far-right League moved on Wednesday to end nine weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections and form a government - a prospect that has alarmed investors.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The gap between Italian and German borrowing costs reached its widest level in nearly six weeks on Wednesday on the possibility that a coalition of Italian anti-establishment parties would come into power.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank posted its best first-quarter result since 2007 on Thursday, topping forecasts with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) net profit thanks to lower-than-expected loan losses.

BANCO BPM

The debt recovery business of Banco BPM has attracted interest from potential buyers following a landmark deal by rival Intesa Sanpaolo, the head of Italy’s third-largest bank said.

YNAP

Online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) YNAP.MI is on track to be de-listed following the end of a takeover offer launched by Cartier owner Richemont, data from the Italian bourse showed on Wednesday.

TOD’S

Italian luxury group Tod’s like-for-like sales should ‘visibly improve’ in the second quarter and turn positive from the second half, CFO Emilio Macellari said on Wednesday. First-quarter like-for-like sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year.

ENEL

The utility said its first-quarter ordinary net profit rose 10 percent, while revenues fell 2.2 percent year-on-year.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

Fitch has upgraded Unipol Gruppo’s and UnipolSai Assicurazioni’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-‘. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed UnipolSai’s insurer financial strength rating at ‘BBB’. The outlooks are stable.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The company recorded a 1.7 percent rise in passenger numbers in April, it said on Wednesday.

SAFILO

The company reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 13.1 million euros.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said new orders year-to-date acquired and to be finalised stood at around 1 billion euros. It also confirmed its 2018 targets.

BOMI ITALIA

‘Investor Day’ (1000 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

ITALIAONLINE

Conference call on Q1 results (0800 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Releases Q1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

TISCALI

Board meeting on FY results.

ANSALDO STS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ENI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT) followed by news conference with Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on May 11).

IMMSI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

M&C

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: AEFFE followed by conference call, ALERION CLEAN POWER, AVIO, AZIMUT HOLDING, BANCA IFIS followed by conference call (1330 GMT), BANCA MEDIOLANUM (0800 GMT) followed by conference call (1430 GMT), BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (press release on May 11), BANCA PROFILO, BANCO DI DESIO, BE, BIODUE (revenues 0630 GMT), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by conference call (1600 GMT), CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI (press release on May 11), CEMENTIR followed by conference call, CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA, CREDITO EMILIANO, DEA CAPITAL, DE’LONGHI followed by conference call, DOBANK followed by conference call, FALCK RENEWABLES, HERA followed by conference call (1130 GMT), INTERPUMP GROUP , INWIT, IREN, ISAGRO (1330 GMT), MASSIMO ZANETTI followed by conference call, M&C, NICE followed by conference call, PRYSMIAN followed by conference call (1600 GMT), TOSCANA AEROPORTI, TXT E-SOLUTIONS, UBI BANCA (press release on May 11), UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI (press release on May 11).

