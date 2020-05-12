Italy - Factors to watch on May 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

BREMBO

The Italian premium brakes maker said on Monday the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic would continue to have a big impact on its performance this year, after its core profit fell by 24% in the first quarter.

INWIT

The group reported a rise in first quarter core profits on Monday as Italy’s top mobile tower group revenue rose amid a nationwide lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak which had emerged at the end of February.

It added it is facing Covid-19 pandemic without significant impact.

BANCA IFIS

The bank said on Monday it had entered exclusive negotiations to buy a stake of 70.8% in Farbanca from Banca Popolare di Vicenza until May 29th.

It holds a board meeting on Q1 results

ATLANTIA

The motorway unit of the Italian infrastructure group said on Monday it has extended to May 31 a toll exemption for health personnel working for Covid-19 emergency.

MASI AGRICOLA

Italian private equity fund Alcedo sold its stake in the wine maker, Masi Agricola said in a statement. Alcedo held a stake of around 6% in Masi through an investment vehicle called Bac co spa.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA SS LAZIO

Italy’s Serie A clubs will be allowed to start team training from May 18 “with prudence”, the government said on Monday in a boost for plans to resume the season.

ITALGAS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1415 GMT).

NEXI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

CERVED GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

DOVALUE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

IREN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 13).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 13).

DIARY

John Hopkins University holds online conference on “A Green Recovery: Which world do we want after COVID-19?”; a dialogue with EU Commission Executive Vice President for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans (1630 GMT).

FT Digital Dialogues starts “Global Economic Crisis” online conference; ends on May 14. Expected attendees include Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, Goldman Sachs representative Anna Skoglund.

‘Milano Capitali’ conference continues (0800 GMT), ends on May 14; expected attendees include Hines CEO Mario Abbadessa, Covivio Italian unit CEO Alexei Dal Pastro, real estate association Assoimmobiliare President Silvia Rovere, Dea Capital Real Estate unit CEO Emanuele Caniggia, Assicurazioni Generali Real Estate unit CEO Aldo Mazzocco, Coima RES CEO Manfredi Catella, state property agency Agenzia del Demanio Director Antonio Agostini.

IR Top Consulting holds online “SMART Investor Day” with Maps Chairman Marco Ciscato, Costamp Group CEO and Chairman Marco Corti, Finlogic CEO and Chairman Dino Natale, Portobello COO Roberto Panfili, Circle Chairman Luca Abatello (0830 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before Senate Industry Committee (1200 GMT).

Rome, Special Commissioner for COVID-19 emergency Domenico Arcuri holds news conference (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................