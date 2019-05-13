Italy - Factors to watch on May 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian construction group said on Friday it had won a 350 million euro high-speed train contract in Turkey.

SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

A week before the deadline for builder Astaldi to present an accord with creditors, state lender CDP is yet to confirm it will back Salini’s rescue of the troubled rival because it is awaiting assurances over conditions it has posed to take part in the deal, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker posted on Friday a 1.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales at constant currencies and said a downsizing of its franchising network had hurt retail revenue. Like-for-like sales in directly-operated stores, however, rose 3.4% helped by a 25% rise in online sales.

UNICREDIT

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier reiterated in an interview with Saturday’s Corriere della Sera that cross-border mergers are difficult in Europe to pull through and UniCredit targeted organic growth in answer to a question on Commerzbank. Regarding Carige, Mustier repeated UniCredit was ready to support industry-wide rescue efforts but, as a bank, was focused on organic growth.

TISCALI

The Internet provider said on Saturday an investment vehicle run by ex-Goldman banker Claudio Costamagna, former Metroweb CEO Alberto Trondoli and Fastweb director Manilo Marocco had agreed to buy 22.06% of the group to support its relaunch working alongside founder and 7.9% investor Renato Soru. A board meeting has been called on Monday to discuss governance.

ENI

The Nigerian government has accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and his then oil minister of accepting bribes and breaking the country’s laws to broker a $1.3 billion oil deal eight years ago, a London court filing shows.

UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer is about to carry out a long-term car rental acquisition and is looking to expand the range of services it offers to its motor insurance customers, CEO Carlo Cimbri said in an interview with Milano Finanza on Saturday.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group is among several suitors which on Wednesday will submit expressions of interest for Piaggio Aero, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

INTESA SANPAOLO - Banca IMI Securities Corp has pleaded guilty to an antitrust charge and was sentenced to a pay a criminal fine of more than $2 million for its involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids for pre-release American Depository Receipts (ADRs), the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank targets a cost of risk of 65-70 basis points at end-2019 and is not witnessing a deterioration in credit quality despite Italy’s worsening economy, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

FINECOBANK

UniCredit said on Friday the asset manager and online bank was no longer part of the group.

CEO Alessandro Foti told Corriere della Sera on Sunday that the group would remain focused on organic growth.

CALEFFI

The textile group on Friday reported a 4 percent in first-quarter revenue and said it would continue to pursue external growth in markets where it is not currently present under a new plan that will be unveiled in September.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The Tuscan airport’s operator reported on Friday a first-quarter net loss of 0.8 million euros from a profit of 1.8 million euros a year earlier.

BANCA IFIS

Top shareholder La Scogliera holds 50.28 percent of the bank’s capital after buying 40,000 shares on Friday.

A2A

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

IREN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

PININFARINA

Annual general meeting (0930 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP

Board meetings on FY results.

Board meetings on Q1 results: AVIO, ASCOPIAVE , BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, ENERVIT, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, GEFRAN (0800 GMT), MOLMED, MONDO TV, TXT E-SOLUTIONS , WIIT, ZUCCHI GROUP.

Annual general meetings: ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP , ROSSS (0630 GMT), TISCALI (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: ALERION CLEAN POWER of 0.034 euro per ordinary share; BANCA FINNAT of 0.01 euro per ordinary share; BANCO DI SARDEGNA of 0.50394 euro per saving share, of 0,48 euro per preferred share, of 0.45 euro per ordinary share; COVER 50 0,50 euro per share; COVIVIO of 4.60 euro per share; ESPRINET of 0.135 euro per ordinary share; FALCK RENEWABLES of 0.063 euro per share; FINLOGIC of 0.1437 euro per share; GEFRAN of 0.32 euro per share; GIMA TT of 0.42 euro per share; GPI of 0.33 euro per share; IGD of 0.50 euro per share; LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP of 0.05 euro per share; RENO DE MEDICI of 0.0245 euro per saving share and of 0.007 euro per ordinary share; ROSETTI MARINO of 0.70 euro per share; SG COMPANY of 0.06 euro per share; SIT of 0.28 euro per share; SOMEC of 0.50 euro per share; ZIGNAGO VETRO of 0.36 euro per share.

