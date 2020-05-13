Italy - Factors to watch on May 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wedensday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 4.0-4.5 billion euros 0,60% BTP bonds due June 15, 2023; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.85% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2027; 0.75-1.0 billion euros 3.35% BTP bonds due March 1, 2035; 0.75-1.0 billion euros 3.10% BTP bonds due March 1, 2040. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

EXOR

French insurer Covea has walked away from its planned $9 billion purchase of PartnerRe, the Bermuda-based reinsurer owned by the holding firm of Italy’s Agnelli family, saying it could no longer buy it under the terms of their agreement.

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Tuesday it would retain control of Bermuda-based reinsurer ParnerRe after French insurer Covea said it could no longer buy the firm under the agreed terms.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI

Italy’s anti-trust watchdog said on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca to assess the impact of the deal on the industry given its significance.

Intesa said Fitch Ratings had cut its long-term senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BBB’ following last month’s sovereign downgrade of Italy.

Intesa said on Tuesday DBRS Morningstar had confirmed the bank’s ratings and changed the trend to “negative” from “stable” given a similar action on Italy’s ratings.

UNICREDIT

Fitch Ratings has cut UniCredit’s long-term senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BBB’, with a stable outlook, following Italy’s sovereign downgrade, the bank said on Tuesday. The rating on SNP, Tier 2 and AT1 issues have been changed respectively to ‘BB+’ (from ‘BBB-‘), ‘BB’ (from ‘BB+’) and to ‘B+’ (from ‘BB-‘).

DOVALUE - Italy’s biggest bad loan manager swung to a net loss of 3 million for the first quarter hit by one-off costs linked to last year’s acquisition of Spanish rival Altamira. The buy lifted revenues 55% versus the same period of 2019 while lockdown measures drove like-for-like revenues down 23%.

MEDIASET

Releases Q1 results followed by conference call (0700 GMT)

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The Italian bank swung to a net loss of 46.5 million euros for the first quarter after market turmoil drove a 59 million euro trading loss and it increased writedowns on loans and other financial assets by 58.5% year-on-year to 70 million euros.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian fashion group said it could not provide guidance on expected sales for 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to its revenues falling by nearly a third in the first quarter.

Sales in China have increased strongly in early May, the CFO told a conference call.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Tuesday new orders acquired so far this year totalled 1.5 billion euros.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group’s ASPI unit said on Tuesday checks on 1,943 bridges and viaducts of its domestic toll-road network had been completed as per schedule. The first phase of checks on road tunnels will be completed by mid-June, ASPI added.

BANCA IFIS

Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT)

The Venice-based bank, which will update its business plan when the macroeconomic situation stabilises, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit fell 11.7% from a year earlier to 26.4 million euros.

ENI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT)

DOVALUE

Conference call on Q1 results (0830 GMT)

A2A

Annual shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT)

POSTE ITALIANE

Releases Q1 results followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT)

DIASORIN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT)

PIRELLI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT)

HERA

Board meeting on Q1 results

ACEA

Board meeting on Q1 results

TECHNOGYM

Board meeting on Q1 results

TOD’S

Board meeting on Q1 results (sales)

DIARY

FT Digital Dialogues “Global Economic Crisis” online conference; ends on May 14. Expected attendees include OECD General Secretary Angel Gurria, Volvo Car Group Chairman and CEO Hakan Samuelsson, EU Commission Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand, ECB board member Philip Lane.

Accenture holds live streaming ‘Banking Conference 2020’ on “Building resilience for today and for tomorrow” with Credito Emiliano Director General Nazzareno Gregori, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, Deutsche Bank Italian unit Chief Country Officer Flavio Valeri, UniCredit Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri De Marchis (0730 GMT)

Online news conference for an update on the partnership among A2A, AGSM Verona e AIM Vicenza (1230 GMT).

Rome, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini speaks via video conference before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Defence committees (1230 GMT).

Rome, Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora due to speak before Chamber of Deputies.

Rome, Italian soccer A Series League holds urgent assembly on possible resumption of the championship and relationship with the licensees for the audiovisual rights for 2018-2021.

Milan, regional Court ‘TAR Lombardia’ holds hearing to discuss Technogenetics appeal against the Lombardy Region that gave serological tests experimentation directly to Diasorin .

