Italy - Factors to watch on May 14

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 1.0% BTP bonds due July 15, 2022; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 2.10% BTP bonds due July 15, 2026; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 3.85% BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2049. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

PRYSMIAN

Italy’s Prysmian said on Monday it couldn’t rule out more faults at its WesternLink project after it hiked provisions last month due to problems on the submarine connection.

FINECOBANK

U.S. fund BlackRock has a combined stake in the Italian online broker of 7.25% as of May 8 and voting rights for 6.31%.

SAIPEM

One of the 14 people injured after an explosion on a pipe-laying vessel in the Caspian Sea operated by Italian oil service group Saipem has died, a Saipem spokeswoman said.

PIRELLI

The Italia tyre-maker confirmed its presence in Brazil and would invest 120 million euros in 2019-2021.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian banks will not step in to plug a capital shortfall at the troubled Italian lender after U.S. fund manager BlackRock pulled out of a planned rescue bid, two sources said, making a state bailout for the bank more likely.

TELECOM ITALIA

Alessandro Pansa will become the new chairman of TI Sparkle on May 15 and will be Telecom Italia’s advisor on cybersecurity and Golden Power.

EDISON, ENI

Italy’s Eni and Edison started development of gas reserves in Sicily offshore concession.

ENI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT) followed by news conference with Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi.

TISCALI

The company’s board decided on Monday to appoint Tiscali founder Renato Soru chairman and CEO.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

ASCOPIAVE

Ascopiave said its Q1 net profit was down at 20.6 million euros.

Q1 results presentation.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

IPO

Italian food group Newlat is gearing up to list on the Milan bourse later this year in a move aimed at raising around 200 million euros ($225 million) for acquisitions, Newlat’s chairman said in a phone interview on Monday.

Annual general meetings: IMMSI (0900 GMT), IVS GROUP (0900 GMT), MAPS (0900 GMT), POWERSOFT (0730 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: ITALGAS, MEDIASET (1400 GMT) followed by conference call (1600 GMT), PIRELLI & C., SALVATORE FERRAGAMO followed by conference call (1600 GMT), SNAM (press release on May 15), ACSM-AGAM, AEFFE followed by conference call, AQUAFIL, ASTM, BANCA FINNAT , BIALETTI INDUSTRIE, BIESSE (0900 GMT), CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CAREL INDUSTRIES, CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA, CEMBRE, CONAFI , DATALOGIC, EPRICE followed by conference call (1330 GMT), ERG, ESPRINET, EUROTECH, EXPRIVIA, FULLSIX, GIGLIO GROUP, GIMA TT, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, IMMSI, IRCE (1200 GMT), LA DORIA, LANDI RENZO, LVENTURE GROUP, MARR followed by conference call, OPENJOBMETIS, PIOVAN , RAI WAY followed by conference call, REPLY , SABAF followed by conference call (1300 GMT), SAES GETTERS, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS , TAS GROUP, TECHNOGYM (revenues).

DIARY

Rome, Italian Cooperative Association Confcooperative celebrates 100-year anniversary with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT).

Florence, ceremony in memory of ‘Giorgio La Pira’ with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Constitutional Court Emeritus President Paolo Grossi (1400 GMT).

Rome, “Public Administration Forum 2019” starts, ends on May 16. Expected attendees include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta, Public Administration Minister Giulia Bongiorno, Cabinet Undersecretary Vito Crimi, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, PD party Secretary Nicola Zingaretti, welfare institute INPS President Pasquale Tridico (0730 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attends round-table discussion on “Re-Launch of Public Investments, a Strategy for Italy” at “Public Administration Forum 2019” (1230 GMT).

Verona, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group (CDP) holds inauguration ceremony for new headquarter with President Massimo Tononi, CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (0830 GMT).

Rome, builders’ association ANCE holds conference on “Unblocking Construction Sites: What Resources, What Rules” with President Gabriele Buia, Economy Deputy Minister Laura Castelli; Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli expected to deliver closing address (0800 GMT).

Rome, Italian banking association ABI celebrates 100-year anniversary with issue of a stamp, news conference to present it with President Antonio Patuelli, Director General Giovanni Sabatini, Industry Ministry official Vito Cozzoli, Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina (1100 GMT).

Milan, series of meetings organised by ISPI, with Google Italian unit Country Manager Fabio Vaccarono on “Technology” (1600 GMT).

Milan, Made in Steel starts annual conference “Steel Human, sustainability and innovation” (0830 GMT); ends on May 16. Expected attendees include Fiera Milano CEO Fabrizio Curci, Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontanta, ArcelorMittal Italian unit CEO Matthieu Jehl.

Milan, Campari Group Chairman Luca Garavoglia attends a book presentation (1600 GMT).

