Italy - Factors to watch on May 15

POLITICS

Genoa, President Sergio Mattarella visits Gaslini hospital (morning).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Treasury continues offer of new 8-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 16 subject to early closure.

MEDIOBANCA

The bank said on Monday Francisco Bachiller had been appointed executive chairman and co-head of its corporate and investment banking division.

PIRELLI

Pirelli stuck to its full-year profit outlook after operating income in the first three months rose 4.5 percent, lifted by strong demand for high-margin premium tyres.

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA <BMPS.MI, CERVED

The two groups said on Monday a 52.6 million euro purchase of Monte dei Paschi’s non-performing loan recovery platform had been completed. The Juliet platform will service at least 80 percent of the new NPL inflows generated by the lender over the next 10 years (with initial value of about 4.5 billion euros).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Enters in FTSE MIB Index for outgoing Yoox Net-A-Porter .

UNICREDIT

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier attends opening ceremony of a paediatric initiative “Orto di Elkette” (0900 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

CEO Pietro Salini attends panel on “Future Trends in Infrastructure” in Milan (1600 GMT).

LEONARDO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

“Capital Markets Day” in London (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: ACOTEL, ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by conference call, ASTM , CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CLASS EDITORI (1330 GMT), COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, EL.EN. , EMAK, FIDIA (0800 GMT), FILA , GEOX followed by conference call (1530 GMT), GAMENET GROUP followed by conference call, IL SOLE 24 ORE, IMA, IVS GROUP followed by conference call (1530 GMT), K.R.ENERGY, LA DORIA , MEDIASET (1400 GMT) followed by conference call (1600 GMT), MONRIF, OPENJOBMETIS, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE, REPLY, RETELIT followed by conference call (1600 GMT), SABAF followed by conference call (1300 GMT), SAES GETTERS, SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI, SNAITECH, TECHNOGYM, TECNOINVESTIMENTI followed by conference call.

Conference calls on Q1 results: ASCOPIAVE, ERG (0900 GMT).

