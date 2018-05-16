Italy - Factors to watch on May 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Far-right League leader Matteo Salvini said there were still important policy differences to be hammered out ahead of a meeting with his counterpart from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Tuesday evening. The parties have been negotiating for six days over a policy agenda for a possible coalition government. Salvini and Di Maio both said if no deal is reached there must be new elections.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva presents “2018 Annual Report” in Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico attends (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Retail investors requested 1.417 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of a new Italian government bond maturing in May 2026 and tied to domestic inflation, Reuters data showed on Tuesday.

The offer of new 8-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors ends, subject to early closure.

MEDIASET

The private broadcaster said net profits fell 75 percent compared to the previous year.

It said that it expected a rise in EBIT of 10-15 million euros starting from January from the deal with Telecom Italia .

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Tuesday ratings agency S&P CONFIRMED the ‘BBB+’ rating of the group and its ASPI and ADR units, and upgraded the outlook from ‘NEGATIVE’ to ‘STABLE’.

GEOX

The shoemaker gave a cautious outlook for full year revenue after a steep first quarter sales drop due to a retail overhaul, lower discounted sales and poor weather.

RETELIT

The group confirmed its 2018 guidance after posting first quarter revenues up to 14.9 million euros, from 13.6 million in the same period the previous year.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ACSM-AGAM

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1330 GMT).

GAS PLUS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

INDEL B

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

PANARIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PHILIPS

Italian unit holds opening ceremony of its new headquarter in Milan with Italian unit Chairman and CEO Stefano Folli, Executive Vice President Henk de Jong (1200 GMT).

