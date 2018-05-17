Italy - Factors to watch on May 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s two anti-system parties on Wednesday appeared on the verge of clinching a deal to form a coalition government after 10 weeks of stalemate, rattling markets with radical ideas to free up billions of euros for tax cuts and welfare.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offers new 8-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond to institutional investors (morning only).

Italy sold 4.057 billion euros ($4.78 billion) of a new ‘BTP Italia’ inflation-linked bond over three days to retail investors, as small buyers hunting for higher returns shrugged off political uncertainty.

Polish debt collector KRUK targets increasing bad loans under management at its recently acquired debt recovery company in Italy, Agecredit, by nearly eight times to 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) by 2021.

RECORDATI

Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners held talks with Italian drugmaker Recordati over a possible 8 billion euro ($9.4 billion) takeover, but has put the deal on hold due to concerns about the hefty price tag and political uncertainty, three sources familiar with the matter said.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

TIM on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter earnings, hit by provisions made for fines Italy imposed on the phone group as part of the so-called golden power decree which the group is appealing.

Conference call on Q1 results (1200 GMT).

In a separate statement, TIM said Vivendi was no longer a party exercising control and coordination over the company.

A2A, ACSM-AGAM

A six-way merger of local Italian utilities got its final go ahead on Wednesday in a deal that will involve A2A launching a takeover bid on smaller peer ACSM-AGAM.

UNICREDIT

Director General Gianni Franco Papa attends opening ceremony of ‘Flagship Subito Casa’ in Rome (1345 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

CEO Marco Morelli attends “Officina Mps” event in Milan (1400 GMT).

IMA

Chairman and CEO Alberto Vacchi attends “2018 Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance Summit” in Milan (0800 GMT).

PANARIAGROUP

The company reported a first-quarter net loss of 0.3 million euros.

NEODECORTECH

The company has appointed Alberto Francois as chairman after Gianluca Valentini resigned for personal reasons.

YNAP

Luxury goods group Richemont has launched a new watch brand, Baume, offering trendy time pieces priced in the hundreds rather than the thousands of dollars to lure young people away from their smartphones for reading the time.

Board meetings on Q1 results: EQUITA GROUP, PARMALAT, SAFE BAG (sales).

