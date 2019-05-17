Italy - Factors to watch on May 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reiterated its defying tone against European Union budget rules on Thursday, even as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria tried to reassure markets that Rome remain committed in keeping its finances under control..

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest utility has had “no formal contacts” over a possible tie-up of its jointly owned broadband infrastructure network Open Fiber with Telecom Italia (TIM), Enel’s Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Thursday.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group is in talks with a potential partner for an alliance in the torpedo business and has expressed interest for the engines and aircraft maintenance business of Piaggio Aerospace, CEO Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian caterer said on Thursday that new accounting standards IFRS 16 can have a negative impact on the company’s net profit in the first year of introduction, but will not impact net cash flow generation..

DIARY

Milan, “EU-Japan EPA Forum” ends (0645 GMT); expected attendees include Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci, Mitsubishi Chairman Masaki Sakuyama, EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstroem.

Rome, conference on the role of banking foundations with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group (CDP) Chairman Massimo Tononi (0830 GMT).

Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo, conference with Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro; (0930 GMT).

Bergamo, conference with Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti (1600 GMT).

Rome, banking association ABI holds conference with ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, UBI Banca Deputy Chairman Roberto Nicastro, UniCredit adviser Maria Pierdicchi (1345 GMT).

