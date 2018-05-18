Italy - Factors to watch on May 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS (*) The common government policy agenda of Italy’s two anti-establishment parties includes the issuance of short-term government bonds to pay companies owed money by the state, the economics chief of far-right League, Claudio Borghi, said.

Ratings agency DBRS warned on Thursday that economic proposals by the anti-establishment parties that are trying to form a coalition government could threaten Italy’s sovereign credit rating.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi resumed hostilities over Telecom Italia on Thursday with a threat to call a new shareholder meeting to change the Italian company’s board, two weeks after it lost control to U.S. activist fund Elliott.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy economy minister Carlo Padoan warned against “destroying confidence and savings” at Monte dei Paschi after earlier the economic spokesman of the League said the bank will remain in public hands and planned branch closures rolled back if the League forms a new government.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The sale of a 500 million euro portfolio of unlikely-to-pay loans should be wrapped up before the start of the fourth quarter, Carige’s CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore. He said the bank had received offers from 30 institutional investors.

(*) FERRARI

The company said it had appointed Antonio Picca Piccon as CFO.

(*) ENEL

Goldman Sachs said it had removed Enel from its Conviction List in the light of energy policy proposals by the 5-Star and League which finalised a common agenda on Thursday.

ENI

Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia attends conference on the next generation for lawyers in Milan (1430 GMT).

BOERO BARTOLOMEO

Ends full voluntary takeover offer aimed at delisting (started on April 16).

FERVI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

PRISMI

Board meeting on FY results.

