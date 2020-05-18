Italy - Factors to watch on May 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

The daily death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 145 on Sunday, the lowest since March 9, against 153 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to a March-4 low of 675 from 875 on Saturday.

Shops, restaurants and hair salons prepared to reopen in Italy on Monday as the government further eased one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, saying it was taking a “calculated risk” to put the country back on its feet.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month.

Italy’s gross domestic product may contract by as much as 13% this year as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic in case of new outbreaks that lead to an extension of containment measures, a Bank of Italy study warned on Friday.

Treasury starts offer of new five-year BTP Italia bond reserved to small investors, ends on May 20.

FIAT CHRYSLER, INTESA SANPAOLO

The carmaker on Saturday said it was working with the Italian government and the country’s largest lender to obtain state guarantees on a 6.3 billion euro, three-year loan facility, to exclusively support its operations in the country and the whole automotive industry in Italy.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that the carmaker was entitled to apply for Italy’s state-backed loans because it employs thousands of people in the country, even though its legal base is located in the Netherlands.

(*) Marco Bentivogli, head of the Fim-Cisl union, told La Repubblica on Monday that the state-backed loan was necessary to pay salaries and suppliers and to allow the carmaker to negotiate its planned merger with PSA from a position of strength.

Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it would hold its shareholders’ meeting on June 26.

Car registrations were halved and orders fell 70% in Italy in the two weeks after Rome started easing lockdown measures, daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday, without citing sources.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Asked about the Italian anti-trust’s inquiry into Intesa’s takeover of UBI Banca, CEO Carlo Messina told Saturday’s Il Messaggero daily that the bank would cooperate as it has always done with authorities and reiterated Intesa would go ahead with the plan even with a take-up of 50% plus one share by UBI shareholders. Messina also said Intesa was ready to listen to suggestions from local businessmen and banking foundation that are shareholders in UBI.

Intesa Sanpaolo has sent a letter to Italy’s Treasury saying size would be increasingly important for banks and its takeover bid for UBI Banca reflected this trend, daily La Repubblica said on Saturday.

BPER BANCA

Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli told Saturday’s Milano Finanza that the bank would inevitably review its profit targets for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis, but this would not affect its strategic goals. Vandelli added that a deal to buy 400-500 branches as part of Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid on UBI Banca still made sense for BPER despite CVOD-19 pandemic.

FERRARI

Activist investor Third Point, a U.S. based hedge fund, said on Friday it had increased its stake in the luxury sports carmaker to 1.1 million shares from 150,000 shares.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s ruling Democratic Party and 5-Star Movement remain at odds over the potential revocation of the infrastructure group’s motorway concession, Il Sole 24 Ore daily said on Saturday.

ENEL

Enel said on Friday its board had reappointed Francesco Starace as CEO.

POSTE ITALIANE

Poste Italiane said on Friday it had reappointed Matteo Del Fante as CEO.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Friday it had granted more than 500 mln euros in state-backed loans to small and medium-sized companies.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Saturday it called its shareholders’ meeting on June 26.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer said on Friday it would propose no dividend payment to the shareholders’ meeting as Q1 profit fell after writedowns.

The insurer said on Friday it had approved changes to corporate governance as regards the make-up of the board and how it works. It also said that in a shareholders’ meeting called on June 27 investors would vote on a proposal to authorise the insurer’s board to increase capital, in one or more tranches, for up to 500 million euros until June 2025.

On Monday it will hold a conference call on Q1 results (0830 GMT).

CREDEM

Fitch said on Friday it had downgraded the bank’s rating by one notch to ‘BBB-‘, with a ‘stable’ outlook, following Italy’s sovereign downgrade.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

TERNA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

JUVENTUS, LAZIO, AS ROMA

The start of full training at Italy’s professional soccer clubs has been postponed from Monday as they continue to wrangle over the government’s medical rules for dealing with the coronavirus, Gazzetta dello Sport, state broadcaster Rai and other media said on Sunday.

ALITALIA (unlisted)

An adviser for South American businessman German Efromovich, who submitted an expression of interest for the ailing airline through Luxemburg-based Synergy Europe, told Saturday’s Il Sole 24 Ore that Efromovich was still interested in Alitalia and that he was considering two options: getting the carrier’s control or setting up a partnership with the Italian government. If Synergy obtains Alitalia’s control, it would not break up the company and would not cut jobs, the adviser was quoted as saying.

TREVI FINANZIARIA

Ends capital increase.

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.0775 euro per share; ANIMA of 0.205 euro per ordinary share; ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI of 0.50 euro per share as first tranche 2019 dividend; AZIMUT of 1.00 euros per share; BUZZI UNICEM 0.15 euro per ordinary share and 0.174 euro per saving shares; ENI of 0.43 euro as 2019 final dividend (0.43 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23, 2019); ITALGAS of 0.256 euro per share; PRYSMIAN of 0.25 euro per ordinary share; RECORDATI of 0.52 euro per share as final dividend (0.48 euro per share as interim dividend on Nov. 18, 2019); SAIPEM of 0,01 euro per ordinary and saving share; SALINI IMPREGILO of 0.30 euro per ordinary share and of 0.26 euro per savings share; UNIPOLSAI of 0.16 euro per share; INWIT of 0.132 euro per ordinary share; MASSIMO ZANETTI of 0.19 euro per ordinary share.

