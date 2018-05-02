Italy - Factors to watch on May 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called on Monday for early elections in June, saying efforts to form a coalition government after last month’s inconclusive vote had failed.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases March unemployment rate data (0800 GMT) and Q1 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

(*) ENI

Indonesia’s energy ministry announced on Wednesday four winning bids in its 2018 oil and gas block tender that opened in February, including Lion Energy and units of ENI and Repsol.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Most major automakers on Tuesday posted lower new U.S. vehicle sales for April as consumer demand continued to weaken and competition intensified following a lengthy boom for the industry. Fiat Chrysler was alone among the top sellers in the U.S. market, posting an overall sales increase of 5 percent in April. But retail sales to consumers were down 1 percent while lower-margin fleet sales to rental car companies and government agencies were up 5 percent.

The latest U.S. proposal for increasing NAFTA’s regional automotive content would carry a four-year phase-in to meet a higher, 75 percent regional value threshold and new labor content rules requiring substantial work at wages of $16 an hour or higher.

(*) FINCANTIERI

Vard shareholders have approved for the company controlled by Italy’s Fincantieri to be delisted from the Singapore bourse.

(*) BANCO BPM

Some ten parties have contacted the bank to get some insight about striking a potential bad loan deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo could list in the United States in about 12 to 18 months, chief executive Pietro Salini told an annual shareholders’ meeting on Monday.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

SPACE4

Presentation with Guala Closures Group of ‘Business Combination’ in Milan (0900 GMT).

TENARIS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings in Luxembourg (0730 GMT).

Annual general meetings: COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA (0930 GMT), DIGITAL360 (1300 GMT), DIGITOUCH (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: KI GROUP, RENO DE MEDICI.

