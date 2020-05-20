Italy - Factors to watch on May 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 162 on Tuesday, against 99 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose sharply to 813 from 451 on Monday.

DEBT

Treasury ends offer of new five-year BTP Italia bond reserved to small investors.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has told Italy’s market regulator Consob that a proposed takeover offer by bigger rival Intesa Sanpaolo should no longer be considered as valid, the country’s fifth-largest bank said on Tuesday.

ENEL

Italy’s state-backed broadband company Open Fiber plans to boost its capital to fund and speed up the expansion of its fast fiber network, one of its shareholders said on Tuesday.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting followed by the release of data on preliminary sales to April 30. (1430 GMT)

LEONARDO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT on 2nd call).

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Leonardo’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to negative from stable. At the same time Fitch has affirmed the company’s long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB-‘.

EXOR

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Tuesday it had appointed Guido Bastianini as CEO.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Fitch Ratings has maintained Banca Popolare di Sondrio’s (Sondrio) ‘BB+’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ‘bb+’ Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

BANCO DESIO

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco di Desio e della Brianza’s (Desio) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-‘. The Outlook is Stable.

CERVED

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 21).

DIARY

Deadline for motorway operators to present updated economic and financial plans.

European Parliament President of the Committee for Economic and Monetary Problems (ECON) Irene Tinagli speaks at the Italian banking association ABI executive committee meeting (0800 GMT).

Rome, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia speaks before Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary Committee for the implementation of fiscal federalism (0615 GMT).

Rome, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova speaks via video conference before Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the Schengen Agreement on the management of the migration phenomenon (1200 GMT).

Sacco hospital’s Director of Infectious diseases Massimo Galli and collegue Spinello Antinori attend webinar organised by Innoliving company on efficacy of “Rapid test – COVID-19” as a prevention tool in phase 2 (1400 GMT).

