Italy - Factors to watch on May 21

POLITICS

More than 90 percent of Italians participating in an informal ballot gave their blessing to a policy agenda from the far-right League and the 5-Star Movement, as the two parties agreed on a candidate to lead their planned coalition government.

The leaders of the two groups said on Sunday they had agreed on a candidate prime minister for their planned coalition government. They are expected to meet President Sergio Mattarella on Monday .

The two anti-establishment parties promised on Friday to ramp up spending in a programme for a new coalition government, putting them on a collision course with the European Union despite having dropped some of their most radical proposals.

The “contract” between the League and the 5-Star Movement was also overwhelmingly approved by 5-Star’s members in an online vote on Friday.

But the plans got a cool reception from industry leaders, markets and politicians elsewhere in Europe.

DEBT

The sale of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond was “positive” and given the Treasury’s head of debt and given political uncertainty affecting markets “the next auctions could be a bit more expensive”, Davide Iacovoni said in an interview with Corriere Sera on Sunday. Iacovoni added that big investors renewed their interest in Italian bonds, “with no particular negative signs”.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility would look at any assets of smaller rival EDP that came to market in case of a break up of the Portuguese energy group, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The group signed a preliminary agreement with a group of Italian entrepreneurs to convert one of its old power stations in northern Italy into a theme park and research labs for electric cars, as part of its strategy to scrap 23 thermal powers stations in the country, La Stampa reported on Saturday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The government committed to a multi-year plan for the lender, agreed with Brussels, and next year it will define its exit from the shareholding of the bank, Chief Executive Marco Morelli was quoted on Sunday as saying in an interview with Corriere della Sera which will be published in full on Monday.

BANKING SECTOR

Swedish financial services group Hoist, which has already bought bad loans from Italian banks, aims to sign a deal with an Italian lender on non-performing loans (NPLs) in the next quarters, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. With some formal discussions underway, the deal could entail the acquisition of a platform for the management of bad loans and investment in NPLs, the report added.

GENERALI

The group aims to improve profits rather than volumes and focus on a digital-based model, CEO Philippe Donnet was quoted on Sunday as saying in an interview with la Repubblica which will be published in full on Monday. Donnet added that the group did not rule out acquisitions in Europe, with an eye on Asia and Latin America.

JUVENTUS F.C.

Talismanic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a tearful farewell to Juventus after 17 seasons at the club when he played his last match for them in a 2-1 win over relegated Verona on Saturday.

SS LAZIO

Inter Milan qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12 in dramatic style on Sunday when they scored twice in three extraordinary minutes to beat Lazio 3-2 and finish fourth in Serie A.

AS ROMA

Capital increase starts; ends on June 7.

BEST UNION

Time for Ticket Srl takeover bid on Best Union shares starts, ends on June 8.

MONDO TV

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0630 GMT).

Annual general meetings: FNM (0900 GMT), FULLSIX (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.0578 euro per ordinary share; ALERION CLEAN POWER of 0.045 euro per ordinary share; AMPLIFON of 0.11 euro per share; ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI of 0.85 euro per share; ATLANTIA of 0,65 euro per share as final 2017 dividend (interim dividend of 0.57 euro per share on Nov. 20, 2017); AZIMUT of 1.00 euro per share and free assignment of one ordinary share every 18 ordinary shares owned; BANCA GENERALI of 1,25 euros per ordinary share; BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO of 0.070 euro per share; BASIC NET of 0.06 euro per share; BE of 0.0200 euro per share; BPER BANCA of 0.11 euro per share; BREMBO of 0.22 euro per share; BRUNELLO CUCINELLI of 0.27 euro per share; BUZZI UNICEM of 0.12 euro per ordinary share and of 0.204 euro per saving share; CALTAGIRONE of 0.06 euro per share; CAMPARI GROUP of 0.05 euro per share; CARRARO of 0.17 euro per share; CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI of 0.35 euro per share; CEMENTIR of 0.10 euro per share; CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS of 0.270 euro per ordinary share; CIR of 0.038 euro per share; DEA CAPITAL of 0.12 euro per share; DIASORIN of 0.85 euro per ordinary share; DOBANK of 0.394 euro per ordinary share; EI TOWERS of 2.05 euros per share; ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI of 0.40 euro per share; ENAV of 0.1864 euro per share; ENERVIT of 0.082 euro per share; ENI of 0.40 euro per share ad final 2017 dividend (0.40 euro per share as interim dividend on Sept. 18, 2017); ERG of 1.15 euros per share (of which 0.40 euro as extraordinary dividend); FILA of 0.09 euro per share; FINCANTIERI of 0.01 euro per share; GEOX of 0.06 euro per share; IMA of 1.70 euros per share; INDEL B of 0.68 euro per share; INTERPUMP GROUP of 0.21 euro per share; INTESA SANPAOLO of 0.203 euro per ordinary share and of 0.214 euro per saving share; INWIT of 0.19 euro per ordinary share; ITALGAS of 0.208 euro per share; LEONARDO of 0.14 euro per share; MASSIMO ZANETTI of 0.17 euro per ordinary share; MONCLER of 0.28 euro per ordinary share; NOVA RE of 0.092 euro per ordinary share; PANARIAGROUP of 0.07 euro per share; PARMALAT of 0.007 euro per ordinary share; PRIMA INDUSTRIE of 0.40 euro per share; RAI WAY of 0.2026 euro per ordinary share; RATTI of 0.13 euro per share; SALINI IMPREGILO of 0.053 euro per ordinary and saving shares; SALVATORE FERRAGAMO of 0.38 euro per share; SARAS of 0.12 euro per share; SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI of 0.20 euro per share ad final 2017 dividend (0.15 euro per share as interim dividend on Dec. 04, 2017); SOL of 0.15 euro per ordinary share; TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS of 0.07 euro per share; TECHNOGYM of 0.09 euro per share; TENARIS of 0.28 U.S. dollar as final 2017 dividend (0.13 U.S. dollar as interim dividend on Nov. 20, 2017); TOD’S of 1.40 euros per share; UBI Banca of 0.11 euro per ordinary share; UNIPOL of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; UNIPOLSAI of 0.145 euro per ordinary share; VETRYA of 0.16 euro per share; VIANINI of 0.06 euro per share.

