Italy - Factors to watch on May 21

CORONAVIRUSS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 161 on Wednesday, against 162 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on Tuesday.

DEBT

Small investors welcomed the new ‘BTP Italia’ inflation-linked bond which raised a total of just over 14 billion euros ($15.39 billion) at the end of three days of a retail offering.

Treasury announces final annual real coupon of new five-year BTP Italia bond and holds offer reserved to institutional investors.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

FCA, EXOR

Terms of a planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA are set in stone, FCA’s chairman said on Wednesday, brushing off talk that some aspects of the deal might be re-negotiated because of the COVID-19 crisis.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group said that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 54.1% year-on-year and the number of passengers travelling to and from its Italian airports - Rome’s Fiumicino and Ciampino - fell 97.7% last week compared with the same period last year.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian transport restaurant group said it was not able to give guidance for this year after the coronavirus crisis caused a 35% drop in like-for-like sales to April 30.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Releases Q1 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT)

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

ENAV

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Chamber of Deputies (0730 GMT) and Senate (1000 GMT) on measures for a new phase relating to the coronavirus emergency.

Rome, state borrowing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting on 2nd call.

Online conference on “Real economy, territories and businesses: how to resist the crisis and start again” with ECB board member Fabio Panetta, Italian banking association ABI Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero, Banco BPM Giuseppe Castagna, state auditor ‘Corte dei Conti’ representative Gabriele Fava (0730 GMT).

Bocconi University live webinar on “COVID and digital: what we have learned so far” with Vodafone Italian unit CEO Aldo Bisio (1630 GMT).

