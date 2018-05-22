Italy - Factors to watch on May 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League on Monday proposed Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor, as prime minister to lead their big-spending coalition government.

COMPANIES

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

CEO Federico Marchetti entered an agreement with RLG to transfer 2.417 million shares at 38 euros each as part of the bid launched by Richemont. RLG is indirectly owned by Compagnie Financière Rupert SA.

BANCA IMMOBILIARE

The bank’s board said the price of the takeover bid launched by Attestor Capital via Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company was not fair.

IPO

Rainbow, the Italian animation producer famous for the Winx Club TV series, has called off plans to list its shares on the Milan stock market.

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

Shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

MEDIACONTECH

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CLASS EDITORI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0730 GMT).

CONAFI PRESTITO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

