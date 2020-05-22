Italy - Factors to watch on May 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Italy recorded 156 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Thursday, against 161 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 642 from 665 on Wednesday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,486, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

DEBT

Italy raised a record 22.3 billion euros ($24.5 billion) from a BTP Italia inflation-linked bond targeted at retail investors this week, outperforming the last such issue in October and exceeding the already high expectations for the new note.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 27.

NEXI

Italian payments groups Nexi and SIA are exchanging confidential information as they explore a possible tie up to create an Italian payments powerhouse, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FIAY CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler’s top executive in Brazil said on Thursday that auto sales in South America’s largest car market have fallen between 70% and 75% so far in May due to the coronavirus crisis, compared to a year ago.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s top bank said on Thursday it had distributed 43% of the retail tranche of a new BTP Italia bond through its digital channels, almost doubling the latest BTP ITALIA issuance in 2019.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian fashion group said on Thursday it appointed Luca Lisandroni and Riccardo Stefanelli as new CEOs.

SANLORENZO

The luxury boat maker said on Thursday it was considering buying a majority stake in sailing brand Perini Navi to boost its market share in the superyacht segment.

AUTOGRILL

The restaurant operator on Thursday said its board had re-appointed CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos and Chairman Paolo Zannoni.

POSTE ITALIANE

The group has paid part of a 25 million euro capital increase of delivery start-up Milkman, the small company said on Thursday.

CAMPARI GROUP

Starts offer of shares subject to withdrawal; ends on June 21.

ENAV

The Italian air traffic controller said on Thursday it appointed Francesca Isgrò as Chairman and Paolo Simioni as CEO.

SARAS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Bocconi University holds online ‘Executive Master in Finance CEO Forum’ on “Banking and Sustainable Finance” with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro CEO Andrea Munari (0830 GMT).

