Italy - Factors to watch on May 24

POLITICS

President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday gave political novice Giuseppe Conte a mandate to lead the first government in Italy made up of anti-establishment parties that have vowed to shake up the European Union.

Giuseppe Conte, the little-known law professor named as Italian prime minister on Wednesday after surviving criticism he had inflated his academic credentials, will now have to prove he is up to the job of leading the euro zone’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speaks at international meeting of prevention of corruption and transparency managers in Rome (0730 GMT).

DEBT

The EU executive warned Italy’s incoming government on Wednesday that it should go on cutting the country’s heavy public debt as EU officials pointed to market pressure as a more effective form of euro zone discipline than finger-wagging from Brussels.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion) in bonds at an auction on May 28.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM said on Wednesday the government would auction frequencies for fifth-generation mobile services in September, in a move it expects to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for state coffers.

AUTOGRILL

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT) and board meeting on revenues up to April 30, 2018.

BOMI ITALIA

Ends capital increase.

COSTAMP GROUP

Investor presentation “Business Model and Growth Strategy” with Chairman and CEO Marco Corti (0930 GMT).

ENEL

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1200 GMT).

WIIT

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BASTOGI

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

EEMS

Annual general meeting.

JUVENTUS

Napoli appointed the much-travelled and hugely successful Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach on Wednesday, handing him the job of trying to end Juventus’ dominance of Serie A.

