Italy - Factors to watch on May 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at working lunch with European Council President Donald Tusk (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Italy will likely axe its customary spring sale of BTP Italia retail bonds, four sources close to the matter said, to avoid a repeat of last November’s flop when Italians were scared off by Rome’s spending plans and a clash with Brussels.

Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.2 billion) over the following bonds at auction on May 28.

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

JUVENTUS FC

Manchester City lawyer and board member Alberto Galassi dismissed rumours coach Josep Guardiola moving to Juventus FC.

ITALGAS

The Italian gas operator said on Thursday it had signed a contract with Greece’s EDA THESS to provide advising on several issues including smart metering, costruction, maintenance and running of gas distribution networks.

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

SAES GETTERS

Ends partial and voluntary takeover bid on its own shares.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Saving shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: COSTAMP GROUP, IMVEST.

DIARY

Florence, Atlantia Chairman Fabio Cerchiai attends plenary session at “AFIR-ERM “Colloquium Programme” (0645 GMT).

Milan, inauguration ceremony of first experimentation in Italy of advanced vehicle-to-grid services with Nissan Italian unit Chairman and CEO Bruno Mattucci, Enel X unit Global e-Mobility head Alberto Piglia (0900 GMT).

