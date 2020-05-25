Italy - Factors to watch on May 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

Italy recorded 50 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Sunday against 119 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said. However, it added that the data did not include deaths from the worst affected Lombardy region due to technical problems. The daily tally of new cases declined to 531 from 669 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,785, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

ECONOMY

The Venice Film Festival will go ahead as scheduled at the beginning of September, Luca Zaia, the governor of the region around the Italian city said on Sunday as the spread of the new coronavirus in the country slows.

ATLANTIA

The Benetton-backed infrastructure group has hit out at comments by a member of government calling for its motorway unit to be barred from a state-backed loan needed to prop up business, a move that could stoke an ongoing row over its motorway concession.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Giancarlo Cancelleri, a member of 5 Star Movement, said on Saturday that the government should put Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia under its special administration. (*) Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is working on a plan to convince Atlantia to cut its stake in Autostrade below 50%, to end a dispute over the group’s motorway concession, daily la Repubblica reported on Montady. Conte aims to find a private investor to replace Atlantia as Autostrade’s top shareholder, with the support of state lender CDP, it added. (*) The government sees little margin to find a compromise on Autostrade’s concession and is now convinced that Atlantia should get out of its motorway unit, Il Corriere della Sera daily said on Monday. (*) Conte has rejected all the proposals made by Atlantia for a compromise on Autostrade, including a 5% reduction of toll fess for five years for commuters and for those stuck in traffic congestion due to road works, daily La Stampa said on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday he was confident the government and Fiat Chrysler would be able to complete a deal over a state-backed loan for the carmaker.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI

UniCredit has decided to be heard by the antitrust authority that has opened an inquiry into Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca to assess the impact of the deal on the industry, several newspapers reported on Sunday.

ENEL

Enel’s business plan this year will have a 10 year horizon to lay out what kind of company the management wants Enel to be in 2030, Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. Starace also said that the group would be interested in acquisitions in the digital payments sector.

PRYSMIAN

Prysmian pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans to cut its carbon footprint.

ENAV

Trades ex-dividend of 0.2094 euro per share.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, REFINITIV

The Italian government would consider “a direct public intervention” in Borsa Italiana if the London Stock Exchange opted for the sale of the Milan bourse as part of its takeover of Refinitiv, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was quoted as saying by Milano Finanza on Saturday.

DIARY

“Digital Business Tech Forum” starts (1000 GMT), ends on May 26. Expected attendees include Oracle Italian unit Country Manager Fabio Spoletini, Enel Italian unit Director Carlo Tamburi, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa, Industry Vice Minister Stefano Buffagni, Illycaffe CEO Massimiliano Pogliani, Infratel CEO Marco Bellezza, Cabinet official Andrea Battistoni, Agriculture Minister Undersecretary Giuseppe L’Abbate.

Nielsen holds press webinar on “Advertising in the first quarter of 2020: through the crisis with an eye to the future” with UPA President Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi (0930 GMT).

