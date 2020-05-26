Italy - Factors to watch on May 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 92 on Monday, against 50 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases dropped to just 300 from 531 on Sunday.

POLITICS

Italy’s coalition partners quarrelled on Monday over a proposal to recruit volunteers to enforce social distancing rules as the country gradually rolls back its coronavirus-related restrictions.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion new CTZ bonds due 30/5/2022 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 0.40% BTPei bonds due 15/5/2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

(*) ATLANTIA

Under a plan by Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni, in order to resolve an ongoing row between the government and the company, the infrastructure group would sell part of its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) to State lender Cassa Depositi Prestiti and infrastructure fund F2i, keeping a 30% holding, La Stampa daily reported on Tuesday.

Autostrade’s has had to slow down its investment plan and was forced to ask a state-backed loan after its rating was cut and the government approved new measures regulating the early termination of concessionaire contracts, the group’s CEO Roberto Tomasi was quoted as saying in a separate report by La Stampa. Tomasi added that the virus crisis led to a collapse in traffic and the group’s revenues.

Atlantia’s representatives had a meeting with Italian Treasury officials on Monday over a state-backed loan for its Autostrade unit until but no solution has been found, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

(*) ENEL

A Brazilian government bailout to power distributors may reach up to 15.5 billion reais ($2.9 billion), press representatives for Brazilian power regulator Aneel said on Monday. Among controlling shareholders in Brazil’s largest distribution companies are Italy’s Enel SpA.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo may have to delay launching a takeover bid for rival UBI until September as antitrust approval for the biggest European banking merger in a decade is taking longer than expected, three people close to the matter said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group said on Monday it had agreed to buy 100% of Milan-based Noovle, a cloud services firm and a key partner of Google Cloud in Italy, opening the door to eventually creating a new company for cloud and edge computing services.

GEDI, EXOR

The publishing group said its board had unanimously deemed adequate the price of 0.46 euros per share for the takeover offer by EXOR’s Giano Holding, after taking into account the opinion of independent directors and the fairness opinion by independent expert Equita SIM.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley indirectly held a potential stake of 5.32% in the Italian bank as of May 19, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

(*) AS ROMA, JUVENTUS FC, SS LAZIO

Plans to play some Serie A matches at 16:30 local time in the Italian summer have sparked opposition. Serie A is hoping to resume on June 13 following the coronavirus stoppage and would have to rush through 12 match days in a short space of time to complete the 2019/20 season. The government is due to decide on Thursday if and when the league can resume.

DOVALUE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Chamber of Deputies and Senate Budget committees on the government’s latest stimulus package (0730 GMT)

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks via videoconference before Senate EU Policies Committee (1100 GMT)

Rome, EU Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks via videoconference before Senate and Chamber of Deputies on the ruling by the German Constitutional court on the ECB’s flagship stimulus program (1300 GMT)

“Digital Business Tech Forum” ends, expected attendees include Novartis Farma Chief Scientific Officer Gaia Panina, Labour Ministry Undersecretary Stanislao Di Piazza.

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30. Expected attendees include Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Leonardo representative Roberto Cingolani, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (0900 GMT)

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends Luiss University MasterClass on “Covid-19: What’s Next?” (1630 GMT)

Banca Mediolanum holds webinar on the future of Italy with Chairman Ennio Doris (1530 GMT)

Nomisma presents 13th report on real-estate finance(0900 GMT)

Milan Stock Exchange starts “Virtual STAR Conference”, ends on May 27

