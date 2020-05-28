Italy - Factors to watch on May 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT); April non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT); April and Q1 producer prices (1000 GMT).

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 117 on Wednesday, against 78 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases climbed to 584 from 397 on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

A meeting between Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and coalition allies on Wednesday to try settle a row over Atlantia’s motorway business yielded no progress, two government sources said.

A spokesman for the prime minister’s office said later that the talks had been “useful” to review the “delicate dossier” and there would be further analysis of the matter over the next few days.

Atlantia said on Wednesday that the traffic on its Italian motorways was down 45.9% year-on-year last week.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo has called back former CEO Michele Norsa as executive director to help management revamp the brand and weather the COVID-19 storm.

PRYSMIAN

Ailes Marines — in charge of the development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc — has awarded Prysmian Group with a contract worth of about 80 million euros.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy deposit fund FITD said on Wednesday it would inject 1.17 bln euros into Popolare di Bari, as part of a 1.6 billion euro rescue scheme.

EDISON

Edison savings shareholders’ meeting decided by a majority vote to abandon the legal action before the Court of Milan to contest Edison’s 2018 financial statement.

ILLIMITY

Illimity Bank said on Wednesday it would buy a remaining 30% in IT Auction.

DIARY

Rome, economist Carlo Cottarelli speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on latest government stimulus package(1615 GMT).

Rome, UBI Banca representatives speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (0800 GMT).

Rome, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora meets representatives of Italian football federation FIGC and Serie A league on restart of Serie A season (1630 GMT).

Rome, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia speaks before Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary Committee for the implementation of fiscal federalism (0615 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Secretary General Carlo Deodato, Markets Division Manager Maria Antonietta Scopelliti speak before Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry into the Banking and Financial System (0615 GMT).

EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni attends via videoconference Italian banking association ABI Council meeting (1500 GMT).

Online event “SACE for Italy: a guarantee for the restart” with SACE President Rodolfo Errore, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, SACE Chief Economist Alessandro Terzulli, OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo, ABI Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero; SACE CEO Pierfrancesco Latini delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Asvis Live holds videoconference “Towards a transformative recovery in the name of resilience and sustainability”, expected attendees include Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Lavazza CEO Antonio Baravalle, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Enel CEO Francesco Starace (1330 GMT).

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................