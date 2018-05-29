Italy - Factors to watch on May 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s president set the country on a path to fresh elections on Monday, appointing a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget.

A government appointed for current affairs management must not allow itself to appoint the heads of state TV, state-controlled companies and sercices, the head of 5 Star Movement Luigi Di Maio said.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech as the Bank of Italy presents its 2017 annual report (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros in six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Italian stocks slumped on Monday at the end of a roller-coaster session as investors fretted that new elections could see anti-establishment parties win more support.

UNICREDIT

Moody’s has affirmed the ratings of UniCredit Bank Austria, changing the outlook on the deposit rating to ‘positive.’

EDISON

Italy’s Edison unit Fenice agrees to buy 71.6 pct of Zephyro at 10.25 euros per share.

EXOR

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT) and conference call on company’s results and recent developments (1400 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1200 GMT).

K.R.ENERGY

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA

Board meeting on FY results.

