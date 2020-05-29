Italy - Factors to watch on May 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 70 on Thursday, against 117 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases edged up to 593 from 584 on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP final data (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.85% BTP bonds due July 1, 2025; 3.5-4.0 bilion euros 0.95% BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2030; 0.75-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Benetton family is open to cutting its stake in the infrastructure group as a way to loosen its grip on motorway unit Autostrade, the head of the Benettons’ holding company Edizione said on Thursday.

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

The board of Italy’s export credit agency SACE has approved state guarantees covering 80% of a 6.3 billion euro bank loan for the automaker, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Moody’s on Thursday confirmed the automaker’s “Ba1” corporate rating. The outlook is “developing”. The rating action concludes a review with direction uncertain that began on March 25.

JUVENTUS, LAZIO, AS ROMA

Italy’s top-flight Serie A soccer league has been given the go-ahead to restart on June 20 following the novel coronavirus stoppage, the country’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday.

PRADA

The Italian fashion group’s sales in China rose “significantly” more than 10% in May, Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley’s had a 6.42% potential indirect stake in the Italian lender as of May 22, up from 5.32% on May 19, market regulator Consob said on Thursday in a filing.

SAIPEM

Bank of Italy held a 1% stake in the energy contractor as of May 22, market regulator Consob said on Thursday in a filing.

ITALGAS - Bank of Italy held a 1% stake in the gas operator as of May 20, market regulator Consob said on Thursday in a filing.

GUALA CLOSURES

Special Packaging Solutions Investments, a vehicle owned by private equity fund Investindustrial, said on Thursday that Italian Prime Minister’s Office had informed it that ‘golden power’ rules did not apply to its possible purchase of to 20% of the bottle caps maker voting capital.

TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE

Investors have subscribed 35.4% of the new shares the group offered in a capital increase, for a total amount of 46 million euros, Trevi said on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE (suspended from trading)

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

ANIMA HOLDING

Ends buy-back of its 300 million euro bond due 2026.

DIARY

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives final considerations on the occasion of the presentation of the 2019 annual report via TV and streaming (0830 GMT).

Rome, National health institute ISS President Silvio Brusaferro (0700 GMT) and Italian federation of car dealers Federauto (0915 GMT) speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on the government’s latest stimulus package.

“Milano Digital Week” continues online edition; ends on May 30. Expected attendees include Telecom Italia (TIM) Chairman Salvatore Rossi (1500 GMT).

Milan, Luigi Sacco hospital inaugurates new intensive care unit with Industry Vice Minister Stefano Buffagni, Health Vice Minister Pierpaolo Sileri, Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana; Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala expected to attend (0900 GMT).

