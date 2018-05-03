Italy - Factors to watch on May 3

0The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of some 3.1 billion euros in April, against a deficit of 5.11 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales rose 6.47 percent in April, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

FERRARI N.V.

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

SAIPEM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

CEO Alberto Nagel attends official inauguration of rugby and volleyball courts as part of social project ‘Insieme’ (1500 GMT).

Annual general meetings: ALKEMY (1600 GMT), FIRST CAPITAL (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on May 4), AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI , COIMA RES, D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING followed by conference call (1200 GMT), EI TOWERS followed by conference call (1600 GMT), MAIRE TECNIMONT , TESMEC.

