Italy - Factors to watch on May 31

POLITICS

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday ruled out early elections, dismissing talk that he would capitalise on a triumph in European parliamentary elections to seek a power grab for his right-wing League party.

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Thursday resoundingly backed Luigi Di Maio to carry on as leader following a bruising defeat in European parliamentary elections.

ECONOMY

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0830 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT) and flash May CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

France’s Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday that a merger deal between the Italian-American car-maker Renault could fail due to disagreement over valuation.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles requested a meeting with leaders from Nissan and Mitsubishi in order to explain a merger proposal with Renault, Japan’s Nikkei daily reported on Thrusday.

Italy’s economy minister said on Thursday he saw no reason for the state to buy a stake in Fiat Chrysler should the carmaker merge with France’s Renault.

CARIGE

Italy’s economy minister said on Thursday he still expects a market deal for the Italian troubled lender.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s ruling coalition is set to approve an amendment that would make it easier for the government to revoke a motorway concession ahead of time, lawmakers of the 5-Star Movement and the League ruling parties said on Thursday.

ENI

The oil and gas major approved measures to begin a buyback programme for 400 million euros. The share purchases will start in the first week of June 2019 and terminate within December, the company said on Thursday.

MONCLER

Norges Bank holds a 3.44% stake in Italian luxury outerwear maker, regulatory filings disclosed on Thursday.

BANCA SISTEMA

Banca Sistema’s year-to-date factoring turnover was over 1 billion euros at mid-May, up over 20% compared to same period of the previous year, the bank said on Thursday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group said Brazilian authorities had opened proceedings into alleged irregularities by two of its units in the awarding of a contract in 2011.

CLABO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY

Board meeting on FY results.

OVS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

Annual general meetings: PORTALE SARDEGNA (0830 GMT), SEIF-SOCIETA EDITORIALE IL FATTO (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, ceremony with Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio; Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers closing remarks (1030 GMT).

Trento, annual edition of the ‘Economics Festival’, ends on June 2.

Castel San Pietro Terme, EY Energy Forum 2019 “Power to our planet” ends (0630 GMT); plenary session with ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, E.On CEO Peter Ilyes, Iren CEO Massimiliano Bianco.

