Italy - Factors to watch on May 4

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 174 on Sunday, against 474 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, posting the smallest daily toll of fatalities since March 10. (*) On Monday people will be able to leave their homes more freely and more workplaces will be allowed to reopen provided they can meet social distancing rules, but most shops will stay shut until May 18 and restaurants and bars can only offer take-aways.

ECONOMY (*) The head of Italy’s main business lobby Confindustria Carlo Bonomi told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Monday that if government did not properly invest in the country’s productive system, rather than handing out money to anyone, a social emergency would explode as early as September or October. He accused the government of not wanting to listen to the needs of industry and for increasing uncertainty.

HIS Markit releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT)

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT)

ISTAT and ISS-National Health Institute present report on “Mortality in Italy”

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

(*) SAIPEM

The oil services group was awarded on Monday a contract for the transportation and installation of a natural gas pipeline between Denmark and Poland in the Baltic sea, worth approximately 280 million euros.

PRADA

CEO Patrizio Bertelli said in an interview with la Repubblica on Sunday that sales were going well in China, Korea and Taiwan, posting double-digit growth in April.

FINCANTIERI

The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it awarded a contract worth more than $5.5 billion to Fincantieri to build its newest class of warships.

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has further cut its stake in Italy’s biggest phone group, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. Elliott now owns 0.265% of TIM and indirectly holds another 4.862% through a swap contract with JPMorgan.

ATLANTIA

In the financial report of the group’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit published on Saturday, the company said that, in early April, the transport ministry had asked it to increase the 2.9 billion euro compensation Atlantia had offered in March to settle a spat over its motorway concession.

The ministry has also asked Autostrade to accept a new method to calculate road tolls and to agree in which cases the motorway contract could be terminated by the grantor ahead of time.

Atlantia and Autostrade sent a letter in early April asking to meet the government to iron out a detailed agreement on the concession, the financial report also said.

In its financial report, Autostrade said the coronavirus could reduce its 2020 revenue by between 850 million and 1.1 billion euros. It also said CDP had rejected in April a request to lend the company 200 million euros.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca has dropped plans to buy a stake in Indonesia’s consumer credit operator BFI Finance because the COVID-19 emergency had made the deal “unrealistic”, the Italian financial group said on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Sunday all of its branches would be open from Monday, adding customers had to book an appointment and wear a face mask to get access.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Shareholders in Italy’s biggest insurer on Thursday approved changes to the company’s by-laws to allow the board to submit its own slate of candidates ahead of its renewal, set the number of board seats at between 13-17 with up to five seats reserved for minority shareholders and at least half of them for independent directors.

UNIPOL

Shareholders on Thursday approved a loyalty share scheme which hands a group of local cooperatives holding in aggregate 48% of the financial group voting rights close to 65% of its capital.

(*) DIASORIN

The diagnostics group is working on a fast, cheap saliva-based coronavirus test, Chief Executive Carlo Rosa told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Friday. “We are working on it in these days, in collaboration with who we believe to be the first operator in the world in this specific sector. It would premature to say more,” Rosa added.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

CREDEM

The Italian regional lender said on Thursday it had entered exclusive negotiations to buy a controlling stake in smaller rival Cassa di Risparmio di Cento.

TERNA

The Italian power grid operator said on Thursday Fitch Ratings had confirmed its BBB+ long-term rating with a stable outlook despite the sovereign downgrade of Italy.

ITALGAS

The gas group said on Thursday Fitch Ratings has affirmed its BBB+ long-term rating with a stable outlook despite Italy’s sovereign downgrade to BBB-.

(*) CEMENTIR

The cement producer’s factory in China has returned to 95% of its full capacity, Chairman and Chief Executive Francesco Caltagirone Jr said on Monday in an interview with La Stamp adding that “what has happened in China gives me hope for the rest of the world.”

(*) NEWLAT

The Italian food company, which recently signed an agreement to buy dairy group Centrale del Latte d’Italia (CLI), is considering buying another diary company in Greece, Chairman and top shareholder Angelo Mastrolia told L’Economia-Corriere della Sera on Monday. His family is open to possible mergers with bigger groups, he added.

JUVENTUS FC, AS ROMA, SS LAZIO

Serie A teams will be able to start individual training sessions as of Monday amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to a letter sent by the Italian interior ministry to local authorities.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1330 GMT).

TREVI FINANZIARIA

Starts capital increase; ends on May 18.

