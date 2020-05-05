Italy - Factors to watch on May 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

DEBT

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 17.9 billion euros ($19.5 billion) in April compared to a deficit of 2.9 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

ECONOMY

Grandparents hugged their grandchildren, toddlers rushed excitedly through parks and factories revived their long-stalled production lines as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown.

FCA

Board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1200 GMT)

Italian car registrations fell 97.55% in April from the previous year following the coronavirus outbreak and a nationwide lockdown ordered by authorities to fight the pandemic, the transport ministry said on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT)

CAMPARI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT)

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group said on Monday it had won a contract worth around 5 million euros to provide Identification Friend/Foe (IFF) equipment for four platforms operated by Japan’s ground self-defence forces.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Shareholders in Italy’s biggest construction group, which is renaming itself Webuild, on Monday approved paying a dividend on 2019 results of 0.03 euros per ordinary share and 0.26 euros per savings share.

FERRARI

The luxury sports car maker still expects to make more than $1 billion in core profit this year, providing a relative beacon of stability in an auto industry ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

CREDEM

S&P Global said on Monday Credem’s potential acquisition of CariCento could improve the group’s product factories’ capacity and enhance its economies of scale.

NEXI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 6)

RISANAMENTO

The construction company said on Monday it reported a net loss in the first three months of 5.9 million euros compared with a loss of 5 million euros the same time last year. It said net debt was about 461.4 million euros from 455.4 million euros in December.

DIARY

Foreign Press Association holds Facebook streaming with Lombardy Region’s top health official Giulio Gallera (0930 GMT)

Rome, Chamber of Deputies continues discussion on “COVID-19” law decree (1400 GMT)

Rome, special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Domenico Arcuri speaks on the Immuni contract-tracing app before the Chamber of Deputies’ Transport Committee (1715 GMT)

