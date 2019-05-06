Italy - Factors to watch on May 6

MILANO, May 3 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

A worsening economic outlook poses the biggest risk to Italian banks because it dampens earnings expectations and makes it more difficult for them to access the capital market, the central bank said on Friday.

IHS Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

DEBT

The share of Italian government bonds held by foreign investors fell further in the second half of last year to 22 percent, Bank of Italy said on Friday.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian banks are set to meet on Monday to discuss taking part in the latest rescue plan for ailing lender Carige , four sources familiar with the matter said on Friday .

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian phone group’s board of directors meets in Turin on Monday. TIM’s board, among other issues, will probably discuss F2i’s binding bid for broadcasting unit Persidera.

La Repubblica reported on Sunday that banks advising Telecom have recommended it buys smaller network operator Open Fiber in exchange for Telecom shares and then merge their two networks. The unsourced report said Elliott, Vivendi and CDP might be ready to back the move while Enel’s position remained unclear.

ATLANTIA <

The infrastructure group said on Friday it had responded to the requests for clarifications from the Italian infrastructure ministry over a deadly collapse of a bridge it operated, adding the document confirmed it had acted correctly.

ALITALIA

Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio extended a deadline to submit bids for the ailing carrier Alitalia to June 15, a government statement said on Friday.

La Stampa newspaper said Atlantia could invest 200 million euros in Alitalia, but wants to resolve outstanding differences with the government first over its motorway concessions.

Di Maio tells Rai 3 on Sunday: “If there are motorway concessionaires who want to take part in the relaunch of Alitalia, they cannot delude themselves that they can buy the government’s silence on the withdrawal of the concessions.”

BREMBO

The premium brake maker appointed Daniele Schillaci as new CEO effective July 1, replacing Andrea Abbati Marescotti who decided to leave the group, the company said on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Milan-listed shares in the Italo-American carmaker ended Friday’s session up 4.6 percent after the company said that new U.S. pickup truck models would help it meet its 2019 profit targets and offset a weak performance in the first quarter.

MEDIOBANCA

Two percent of Mediobanca’s share capital will be given to the five partners of French bank Messier Maris & Associes. The payment in shares will be diluted over 10 years, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Satursday.

TENARIS

The Italian steel pipe maker said on Friday it sees its second-quarter results broadly in line with first-quarter performance.

SORGENIA

A deadline to submit expressions of interest for the energy company expires on Monday.

SAES GETTERS

The company will start partial and voluntary tender offer on its own shares. Offer will close on May 24.

LENDLEASE

Real estate giant Lendlease says it plans to invest 5 billion euros in the city of Milan over the next 10-15 years, the firm’s European chief Dan Labbad tells Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Annual general meetings: TENARIS, LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP (0800 GMT), NOVA RE (1000 GMT), THESPAC (1300 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: Intred, M&C , RISANAMENTO, TESMEC followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA of 0.449 euro per ordinary share; AQUAFIL of 0,24 euro per share; ASCOPIAVE of 0.125 euro per share as ordinary dividend and of 0,2133 euro per share as special dividend; BANCA SISTEMA of 0.087 euro per ordinary share; B&C SPEAKERS of 0.50 euro per ordinary share; BIESSE of 0.48 euro per share; CEMBRE of 0.90 euro per share; COMER INDUSTRIES of 0.60 euro per share; EQUITA GROUP of 0.22 euro per share; FERVI of 0.20 euro per ordinary share; FIERA MILANO of 0.13 euro per share; FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS of 0.10 euro per share; GAMENET GROUP of 0.65 euro per share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE of 0.30 euro per share; INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE of 0.65 euro per share; INTRED of 0.02 euro per share; ITALMOBILIARE of 0.55 euro per share; LEONE FILM GROUP of 0.09 euro per share; LU-VE of 0.25 euro per share; MAIRE TECNIMONT of 0.119 euro per share; OPENJOBMETIS of 0.23 euro per share; ORSERO of 0.12 euro per share; PHARMANUTRA of 0.50 euro per share; PIOVAN of 0.15 euro per share; REPLY of 0.45 euro per share; RETELIT of 0.020 euro per share; TOSCANA AEROPORTI of 0.70 euro per share; TXT E-SOLUTIONS of 0.50 euro per share; VALSOIA of 0.38 euro per share.

DIARY

Milan, Elite event with Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Elite Chairman and Borsa Italiana CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi, Elite CEO Luca Peyrano (0900 GMT).

Milan, FITD depositor guarantee fund discusses taking part in rescue plan for Carige (1000 GMT)

Rome, Tod’s CEO and Chairman Diego Della Valle attends conference on Italian art (1500 GMT).

