Italy - Factors to watch on May 6

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 236 on Tuesday, against 195 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections came in at 1,075 against 1,221 on Monday. It was the lowest number of new cases for two months.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases April service PMI data (0745 GMT).

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday he was confident the new European Recovery Fund will make available at least 100 billion euros ($109 billion) for Italy to help its economy bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

DEBT

Southern government bonds lost ground on Tuesday, pushing yields higher, after Germany’s top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Bank’s stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchases.

Italy’s Treasury said it would conduct on Wednesday the first of a new type of bond sales reserved solely for primary dealers it recently introduced as it stepped up debt issuance to finance COVID-19 spending.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Fitch Ratings downgraded the insurer’s IFS rating to ‘A-‘ from ‘A’ and the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-‘ following Italy’s sovereign rating downgrade. The outlooks are stable.

Assicurazioni Generali confirmed its solid capital position following the downgrade by Fitch Ratings.

UNICREDIT

Releases Q1 results, followed by conference call (0800 GMT) and news conference (1200 GMT)

BPER BANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT)

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SAFILO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

SNAM

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 7).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 7).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives employers’ bodies on the ‘May decree’ (morning).

Rome, Cabinet meeting expected on new ‘May decree’.

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1100 GMT and 1200 GMT).

Rome, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini speaks on anti-COVID-19 initiatives before the Senate (1400 GMT).

Rome, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano expected to speak before Chamber of Deputies.

