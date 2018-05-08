Italy - Factors to watch on May 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, “World Press Freedom Day 2018” with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico; videomessages by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1015 GMT) and state auditor representatives (1600 GMT) speak before Chamber of Deputies and Senate special committees.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 11.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia reappointed Amos Genish as chief executive on Monday, as the phone group enters a new phase after activist fund Elliott wrestled board control from top shareholder Vivendi.

BANCA CARIGE

An arbitration college in Milan threw out a request by Banca Carige to annul a distribution agreement with insurer Amissima Vita. The agreement had been signed when Amissima Vita and Amassima Assicurazioni had been sold to Amissima Holdings owned by Fondo Apollo.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo still has work to do to turn itself around, its chairman said on Monday, as the company warned currency swings and a bias in sales towards lower-margin goods could hit results this year.

FINCANTIERI

Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).

ITALGAS

Releases Q1 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BREMBO

Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

DIASORIN

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on Q1 results.

INDEL B

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

LEONARDO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

PIAGGIO GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

SNAM

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Merger with General Cable to be authorised by European Commission Antitrust Authority.

INTEK GROUP

Bond holders’(1100 GMT) and annual (1200 GMT) and saving shareholders’ meetings (1500 GMT).

TECHNOGYM

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

INNOVATEC

Bond holders’ meeting (1230 GMT).

Annual general meetings: GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI (0730 GMT), IVS GROUP (0900 GMT), KOLINPHARMA (1300 GMT), SABAF (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................