Italy - Factors to watch on May 8

GENERAL

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 274 on Thursday, against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The European Commission on Thursday proposed scrapping the usual conditions for countries using the euro zone’s bailout fund as they try to revive their economies hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

ECONOMY

DBRS and Moody’s rating agencies scheduled reviews of sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Italy may raise up to 16 billion euros ($17.2 billion), about twice the amount it sold in the previous equivalent October last year, in a new BTP Italia bond later this month, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak would have a bigger impact in the second quarter, after reporting a net loss in the first three months.

ANIMA HOLDING

The Italian asset manager could spend up to 400 million euros ($433 million) to buy a smaller rival abroad and expand in Europe, newly-appointed Chief Executive Alessandro Melzi D’Eril said on Thursday.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank on Thursday reported a better than expected first-quarter net profit and said it would set new targets to take into account the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The bank is ready to step up cost cut efforts in order to offset any negative impact stemming from coronavirus emergency, Chief executive Giuseppe Castagna said. He added the lender has no interest in M&A opportunities

CREDEM

The Italian regional lender said on Thursday its net profit fell to 40.7 million euros in the first quarter compared with 44.9 million euros a year ago.

UNIPOLSAI

Fitch cut the group’s Insurer Financial Strength rating to ‘BBB’ (Good) from ‘BBB+’ (Good) after the downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating over the coronavirus emergency.

(*) BANCA FARMAFACTORING

The Italian bank is close to buying depositary bank DEPObank in a cash-and-share deal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The head of the Italian fashion group said on Thursday he expects revenue to grow by 5% in 2021

(*) Jefferies has cut its target price on the stock to 28 euros per share from previous 30 euros per share.

BANCA PROFILO

The small Italian lender said on Thursday it had reported a 17.1% drop in its first-quarter net to 1.8 million euros.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

The regional Italian lender said on Thursday it had reported a 59.4% drop in its first-quarter net profit to 5.1 million euros.

GEOX The Italian shoemaker said on Thursday it had reported a 30% fall in its first-quarter revenue to 182.9 million euros at current exchange rates.

(*) ENI

Fitch said on Thursday it had affirmed the Italian energy group’s rating to ‘A-‘, with a stable outlook.

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT), followed by conference call (1200 GMT); saving shareholders’ meeting (1430 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

