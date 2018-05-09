Italy - Factors to watch on May 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday denied he may be willing to step aside to allow a government to be formed by the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Senior sources in Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party earlier told Reuters their leader was considering such a move, as urged by his electoral ally the far-right League.

Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement must be preserved, after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 accord and to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 6.75 billion euros ($8.01 billion) over three bonds at auction on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March retail sales (0800 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender said on Tuesday its NPL coverage ratio at the end of March rose to 59 percent, compared to a previous 45.3 percent, benefiting from the impairment due to the IFRS9 acocunting standards.

Conference call on Q1 results (0730 GMT).

BPER

The lender said on Tuesday it selected a soured loan portfolio with a gross value of 6.4 billion euros and took additional provisions for more than 1.1 billion euros to prepare for a potential sale.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Richemont’s voluntary full takeover offer - through RLG Italia Holding SpA - on Yoox Net-A-Porter shares ends.

ENEL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 10).

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

TOD’S

Board meeting on Q1 results (sales), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Board meetings on Q1 results: AEDES, BANCA FARMAFACTORING followed by conference call, CULTI MILANO, DATALOGIC, EPRICE followed by conference call (1300 GMT), IGD followed by conference call (1230 GMT), ITALIAONLINE, ITALMOBILIARE , LVENTURE GROUP, POSTE ITALIANE (press release on May 10), SAFILO GROUP followed by conference call (1630 GMT), TAS GROUP, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................