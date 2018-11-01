Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ENI

Eni made no thorough background checks on a middleman it hired to broker a $1.3 billion Nigerian acquisition, a former board member of the Italian oil group told a Milan court.

ATLANTIA

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Atlantia 10 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme’s senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and Autostrade per l’Italia’s long-term issuer default rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-‘, it said Wednesday. It also removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative.

M&A, ESSELUNGA

The majority owners of Italian supermarket chain Esselunga are seeking to team up with long-term investors to take full control of the business and squeeze out two of the family heirs, three sources familiar with the matter said.

M&A, ALITALIA

Budget airline EasyJet said on Wednesday that it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in response to the new Italian government’s ongoing sales process.

State-appointed administrators at Alitalia said on Wednesday they had received two binding offers for the Italian airline and one non-binding expression of interest.

SAFILO

The company said its third-quarter EBITDA fell to 11.1 million euros from 14.7 million a year ago.

JUVENTUS

The soccer club has ended the employment contract with Giuseppe Marotta, it said on Wednesday.

BFF BANKING GROUP

Rising bond yields and higher risk perception of Italy are helping BFF Banking Group’s business, the lender’s chief executive, Massimiliano Belingheri, told Reuters.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q3 results (1300 GMT).

GIMA TT

The company said its business was proceeding in line with expectations for the current year previously communicated.

