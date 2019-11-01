Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA would only benefit the companies’ shareholders, two of the biggest Italian and French labour groups said on Thursday. (*) FCA and PSA are expected to sign an MoU before Christmas, la Repubblica said. (*) The leader Italy’s biggest union called on the Italian government to have an active role with regards to the deal, defending the Italian assets involved and the employment levels in the country, in an interview with La Stampa. Maurizio Landini acknowledged the commitments the groups made with regards to production and jobs, though he warned that the new industrial plan had not been drawn up.

(*) General Motors, Toyota Motor, Fiat Chrysler and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions standards.

(*) CNH INDUSTRIAL

The truck and tractor maker announced the sale of its Truckline business to Bapcor Ltd.

(*) BANCO BPM

China’s Fosun, which already holds 1.5% of Italy’s third-largest lender, is ready to further increase its stake, Il Messaggero said. The report added that some Italian entrepreneurs are buying stakes of just under 2% in the bank ahead of a board meeting in April 2020 which will renew the lender’s board.

(*) MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster completed the share purchase plan over Mediaset Espana shares.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The board of Cattolica Assicurazioni has revoked the powers of Chief Executive Alberto Minali citing differences over the company’s structure, strategy, relations with shareholders and the market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

BIO-ON

An Italian judge on Thursday revoked the board of bio-plastics maker Bio-on and appointed a judicial administrator to the company, a document showed, as part of a probe into false accounting and market manipulation.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Benetton clan on Thursday appointed three second-generation members to the boards of companies it controls through the toll road operator, in a move that underlined the family’s ties to the infrastructure business.

(*) ATLANTIA, ALITALIA

German carrier Lufthansa is ready to enter the capital of the Italian airline with “an initial share” of 15-20% alongside Atlantia, MF reported. As a condition, Lufthansa is asking the Italian Treasury to exit the company within three years and take care of 2,500 redundancies.

The German carrier plans up to 6,000 redundancies in Alitalia, a separate report in Il Sole 24 Ore said.

