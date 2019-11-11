Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Rome, Senate Budget Committee hearings on budget continue; end on Nov. 12. Today are expected banking association ABI (0900 GMT), trade unions CGIL CISL UIL (1300 GMT), employers’ association Confindustria (1430 GMT), state auditor (1800 GMT), ISTAT (1900 GMT).

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel. News conference planned (1840 GMT)

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury sells up to 7.25 bln euros in bonds at auction on Nov 13.

MPS

An Italian court has convicted 13 former bankers from Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Monte dei Paschi di Siena over derivative deals that prosecutors say helped the Tuscan bank hide losses in one of the country’s biggest financial scandals.

ALITALIA

The managing director of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato, Gianfranco Battisti, tells la Repubblica that his firm will choose in the coming days who will partner them in their takeover of Alitalia — Delta or Lufthansa. He says that the consortium aims to close the rescue of Alitalia by end March 2020 as requested by its administrators.

JUVENTUS

The soccer club posted a 19.2 million euros net loss in the first quarter of its fiscal year, narrowed compared with the same period last year .

MATICA FINTEC

Holds listing ceremony (0730 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends conference organised by Huffpost (0900 GMT).

San Donato Milanese, Saipem holds event on “Cyber security: from the Saipem case study to international security” with CEO Stefano Cao, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo (1000 GMT).

Turin, Telecom Italia (TIM) holds news conference on “#TORINO5G - Edge Cloud and Drones. New digital services” with TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi (1030 GMT).

