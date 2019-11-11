Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Prime Minister said on Monday his government would consider reintroducing guarantees of legal immunity for ArcelorMittal MT.AS only if the group re-commits to a contract to buy Europe’s largest steel plant.

Rome, Senate Budget Committee hearings on budget continue; end on Nov. 12. At today’s hearings: banking association ABI (0900 GMT), trade unions CGIL CISL UIL (1300 GMT), employers’ association Confindustria (1430 GMT), state auditor (1800 GMT), ISTAT (1900 GMT).

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A news conference will follow (1840 GMT).

ECONOMY (*) The European Union’s largest states are pushing for the establishment of a new supervisory authority that would take over from states the oversight of money laundering at financial firms, after a series of scandals at the bloc’s banks. In a joint statement, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Latvia said the 28-country EU needed a “central supervisor” to tackle the flow of dirty money within the bloc’s financial system.

ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it will sell up to 7.25 bln euros in bonds at auction on Nov 13.

(*) TELECOM, ENEL

CDP’s stake in the Italian phone group may favour the conditions for the set up of a single broadband network, the State lender’s CEO said in an interview with L’Economia, adding he is working on this project. CDP also holds a stake in full-fiber carrier Open Fiber along with Italian utility Enel.

Some U.S. funds, which could be potential investors, raised doubts over the plan of a single broadband network, signalling Antitrust issues, La Stampa reported on Monday.

(*) CATTOLICA

Two small shareholders want to collect signatures to call an extraordinary meeting and change the bylaws of the cooperative insurer, Affari&Finanza said.

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

The managing director of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato, Gianfranco Battisti, told la Repubblica on Saturday that his firm will choose in coming days who will partner them in their takeover of Alitalia — Delta or Lufthansa . He said the consortium aims to close the rescue of Alitalia by end March 2020 as requested by its administrators. (*) Delta will be chosen as a partner for Alitalia’s rescue plan, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday, adding that the U.S. airline could sign an agreement by the end of the week.

MPS

An Italian court convicted 13 former bankers from Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Monte dei Paschi di Siena over derivative deals that prosecutors say helped the Tuscan bank hide losses in one of the country’s biggest financial scandals.

(*) SAIPEM

THe group said on Monday it signed a strategic agreement with Daewoo E&C Co. for cooperation in the onshore oil and gas industry, with a specific focus on the LNG sector.

JUVENTUS

The soccer club posted a 19.2 million euros net loss in the first quarter of its fiscal year, narrowed compared with the same period last year . (*) Juventus stayed top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over AC Milan thanks to Paulo Dybala’s fine strike on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted for the second game in a row and walked straight down the tunnel, clearly unhappy at the decision.

(*) AS ROMA

AS Roma lost third place in Serie A when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Parma after Mattia Sprocati and Andreas Cornelius grabbed second-half goals on Sunday to end the visitors’ six-match unbeaten league run.

(*) SS LAZIO,

Lazio beat visiting Lecce 4-2.

MATICA FINTEC

Holds listing ceremony (0730 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends conference organised by Huffpost (0900 GMT).

San Donato Milanese, Saipem holds event on “Cyber security: from the Saipem case study to international security” with CEO Stefano Cao, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo (1000 GMT).

Turin, Telecom Italia (TIM) holds news conference on “#TORINO5G - Edge Cloud and Drones. New digital services” with TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi (1030 GMT).

