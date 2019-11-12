Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases September composite leading indicator (1100 GMT)

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster has raised its stake in German rival ProSiebensat.1 to 15.1% as it presses ahead with plans to create a pan-European TV platform to tackle slow growth and stiffer competition.

Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

BPER BANCA

The Italian bank aims to play a leading role in a round of mergers expected to kick off next year among mid-tier lenders in the country, Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli told daily la Repubblica on Tuesday.

TERNA

The grid company said on Monday it had finalised the purchase of two new electrical infrastructure licences in Brazil.

MEDIOBANCA

New 2019-2023 strategic plan. Conference call at 1330 GMT, followed by news conference at 1500 GMT.

ENEL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

LEONARDO

Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo has invested in a company developing solar-powered drones potentially capable of unlimited flight with no refuelling, it said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

MIR Capital, a private equity fund set up by Italy’s largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and Russian lender Gazprombank, will invest in chocolate retail chain Cioccolatitaliani, the confectioner said on Monday.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

SAFILO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

DIARY

Rome, Senate Budget Committee ends hearings on budget; today are expected Bank of Italy (0730 GMT), Parliamentary Budget Office (0845 GMT), Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (1000 GMT).

Milan, Assicurazioni Generali launches “Arte Generali” with Group CEO Philippe Donnet, Generali Deutschland CEO Giovanni Liverani (1030 GMT).

Milan, “Finance Community Week” starts (end Nov. 14). Opening conference “Action plan for finance in Italy” with Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini, Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0700 GMT).

Milan, conference on “The frame human innovation” with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, Leonardo official Roberto Cingolani, Saipem Chairman Francesco Caio, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (0830 GMT).

Rome, European Commission representative Flora Giorgio, INPS President Pasquale Tridico, Health Minister Roberto Speranza expected to attend health forum (0730 GMT).

Milan, ISPI holds event with Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo (1700 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................