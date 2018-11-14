Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee meets on 2019 budget and 2019-2021 forecast (1315 GMT).

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group sacked Chief Executive Amos Genish while he was away on business in Asia on Tuesday, ousting a man viewed by some directors as an obstacle to their campaign for a more aggressive shake-up at the company.

Genish told La Stampa in an interview on Wednesday that he “had been caught in the crossfire between (TIM’s shareholders) Vivendi and Elliott” adding he was worried about Elliott’s plan to break up the company.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Shares in the Italian bank closed down 48.65 percent on Tuesday, after the ailing lender announced a 400 million euro cash call as part of a two-step rescue financed by the country’s banking industry.

Italian market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday it was imposing a full short-selling ban on Carige shares for the session.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is expected to approve a 70.5 million euro contribution to Carige’s rescue at a board meeting on Nov. 20 in Turin, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank is expected to call an extraordinary board meeting next week to approve a 69 million euro contribution to Carige’s rescue, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah was quoted in the Italian press as saying the bank would “do its part” in Carige’s rescue. Il Messaggero said UBI’s contribution would amount to 17.5 million euros.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy’s fourth-largest bank has cold feet about its 25.5 million euro contribution to Carige’s rescue deal, an issue which the board is due to discuss on Nov. 29 when it meets over the up to 8.6 billion euro bad loan sale, Il Messaggero reported.

UNIEURO

Board meetingo n H1 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ERG

Conference call on Q3 results.

GEOX

‘Investore Day’ to present 2019-2021 strategic plan.

Board meetings on Q3 results: PIRELLI & C., PRYSMIAN followed by conference call, ACOTEL, AEDES, AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA, AQUAFIL , ASCOPIAVE, ASTM, B&C SPEAKERS (1000 GMT), CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CEMBRE , CLASS EDITORI (1430 GMT), COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, CONAFI PRESTITO, EL.EN., EMAK, EUKEDOS, EXPRIVIA , FULLSIX, GIGLIO GROUP, GUALA CLOSURES, IL SOLE 24 ORE, IMA, IRCE , ISAGRO (1430 GMT), ITWAY, LA DORIA , LVENTURE GROUP, MARR followed by conference call, ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by conference call, MONDO TV, PANARIAGROUP, RAI WAY followed by conference call, RATTI, REPLY, SAES GETTERS, SALINI IMPREGILO , SERVIZI ITALIA, SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI, TINEXTA followed by conference call, TOSCANA AEROPORTI.

