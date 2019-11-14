Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would make a decision soon on whether to impose tariffs on cars and auto parts imported into the United States but gave no other details”.

FERRARI

The Italian luxury carmaker is set to roll out the Roma, a record fifth new model this year for the ‘Prancing Horse’, as it expands its stable to help sustain its profit and share price growth. The new grand tourer (GT) will make its debut on Thursday in Rome.

MEDIOBANCA

Billionaire investor Leonardo Del Vecchio, Mediobanca’s biggest shareholder, said on Wednesday he aimed to create a stable ownership base for the Milan investment bank and Generali , the insurance giant it effectively controls through a 13% stake.

(*) GENERALI

The Italian insurer is considering acquisitions in Germany, Giovanni Liverani, Generali Deutschland CEO Giovanni Liverani told MF daily on Thursday.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will sell a majority stake of its electronic payments business Telepass, MF daily reported on Thursday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group invited infrastructure funds to present an offer for its fiber-to-the home network, valued at 1 billion euros, alongside a bid for rival broadband company Open Fiber, as part of a plan to form a new national fast broadband company, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Thursday.

TERNA

Chief Financial Officer Agostino Scornajenchi told analysts on Wednesday he was confident the Italian power grid operator would match or improve on expected 2019 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italy’s biggest construction company said new orders ar end-September amounted to 7.3 billion euros.

PININFARINA

The company said it saw a reduction of its production value of about 12% compared to 2018, versus a previous forecast for a 10% reduction.

(*) UNIEURO

Italian Electronics Holdings sold a 16.5% stake in the Italian consumer electronics retailer on Wednesday through an accelerated book building.

GIGLIO GROUP

The Italian e-commerce firm said on Wednesday it would increase its capital up to 10% through a market sale of newly-issued shares. Giglio Group’s controlling shareholder, Meridiana Holding, will buy at least 30% of the offer.

TREVI

The engineering group said it will would carry a reverse stock split on its ordinary shares on Nov. 18, in the ratio of one new share each 100 existing shares.

GUALA CLOSURES

The company reported a 1.5 million euro net profit in the first nine month of this year, compared to a pro forma loss of 11.5 million euros last year.

SNAM

Releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

GEOX

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

DIARY

Rome, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies EU Policies and Foreign Affairs committees on the Oct. 17-18 European Council (0800 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico receives UK House of Lords Speaker Norman Fowler (0900 GMT).

Rome, Environment Minister Sergio Costa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment and Transport committees on the issue of large cruise ships docking in Venice (1300 GMT).

Rome, Communications Authority AGCOM President Angelo Marcello Cardani speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 5G network and big data survey (0745 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli attends presentation of the results of the pilot project for the application of technology in the textiles sector (1000 GMT).

Rome, conference on “25 years after the reform” with state auditor President Angelo Buscema, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia (0830 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli meets road transport sector unions.

