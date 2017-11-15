Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Taormina, G7 Equal Opportunities meeting, with Justice EU Commissioner Vera Jourovy.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Treasury ends offer of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond due November 2023 reserved to small investors, subject to early closure.

COMPANIES

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury goods maker will have its work cut out in 2018, its CEO said on Tuesday after the company reported a 25 percent drop in nine-month core profits.

LEONARDO

European turboprop maker ATR said on Tuesday its new airplane orders could outpace deliveries by 50 percent in 2017. The group is jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI, BANCO BPM

Italy’s Unipol UNPI.MI said on Tuesday it expected to raise 588.9 million euros ($694.25 million) from the sale of its stake in joint venture Popolare Vita, as part of an overhaul of its insurance and banking business.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Tiger Global Management upped its stake in the carmaker by 18.5 percent to 24.8 million shares as of Sept. 30, 2017.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer confirmed its 2017 forecast after posting a 9-month net profit of 21 million euros, down from 45 million euros a year ago.

ISAGRO

The group poste a 9-month revenue of 112.1 million euros and confirmed a 200 million euro revenue target for 2020.

Conference call on Q3 results (0930 GMT).

OPENJOBMETIS

CEO Rosario Rasizza attends presentation of platform ‘Shakejob’ (1030 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on Q3 results (new orders and business trend).

IPO

Italian high-speed rail firm NTV has chosen Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to help it prepare an initial public offering slated for early next year although no official mandate has been given yet, three sources close to the matter said.

