Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Save the Children presents “2018 At-Risk Childhood Atlas” with Chamber of Deputies speaker Roberto Fico (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Pisa, ‘Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna’ holds 2018/2019 academic year inauguration ceremony (0900 GMT); ECB President Mario Draghi attends and receives degree in ‘Economics’.

Erba, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends annual assembly by employers’ body ‘Confindustria Lecco-Sondrio’ (1530 GMT).

Milan, welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri attends annual conference ‘Science for Peace’ on “Global Inequalities” (0830 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Tiger Global Management has upped its share stake in Fiat Chrysler to 62.2 million shares from 26 million shares, a SEC Filing showed on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Wednesday posted a 7.5 percent increase in nine-month adjusted operating profit before start-up costs as a better product mix and efficiencies helped offset higher raw materials costs and currency fluctuations.

RECORDATI

Italian prosecutors believe drugmaker Recordati evaded taxes of around 400 million euros ($452 million) by shifting some of its revenue to its Luxembourg- and Ireland-based units, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

The group’s CEO said on Wednesday its full-year adjusted EBITDA would likely be below the mid-point of a 860-920 million euro guidance.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The company’s new orders at end-September were at 4.9 billion euros, it said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Officials due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 5G and big data (0800 GMT).

TREVI

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale said on Wednesday its net financial position at Sept. 30 amounted to 302.6 million euros.

ITALIAN BANKS

An Italian minister said on Wednesday the government would propose new measures to allow small cooperative banks not to constantly have to book losses linked to bond spread movements.

LA DORIA

La Doria said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit was stable year-on-year at 8.7 million euros.

UNIEURO

Unieuro said on Wednesday its adjusted EBITDA rose 6.5 percent to 15.6 million euros in the first half.

ASCOPIAVE

Ascopiave said on Wednesday 9-mth net profit fell to 30 million euros from 32.2 million euros.

PANARIA GROUP

Panaria group said on Wednesday its consolidated net revenue was 280.8 million euros for the first nine months of 2018.

ENERTRONICA

Board meeting on H1 and preliminary FY results and industrial plan update.

Board meetings on Q3 results: ALERION CLEAN POWER, IVS GROUP, K.R.ENERGY, MASI AGRICOLA .

Conference call on Q3 results: ASCOPIAVE, ISAGRO (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................