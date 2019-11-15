Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and October CPI and HICP final data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group plans to sell a stake in the mobile mast business it is creating in Italy with rival Vodafone to infrastructure funds, the Italian group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

MEDIASET

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is more interested in collaborating in digital growth areas than in a full-blown merger, Chief Executive Max Conze said on Thursday after Mediaset raised its shareholding.

GEOX

The shoe maker reported a 4.9% decline in sales at constant exchange rates in the first nine months and said it expected an overall decrease, low-to-mid single digit, in full-year sales.

FINCANTIERI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

DIARY

Rome, Economy Deputy Minister Antonio Misiani attends conference at the Foreign Press Association (0800 GMT).

Rome, Industry Ministry holds meeting with ArcelorMittal and trade unions (1430 GMT).

Rome, conference on “The development of new generation networks between industrial policy, regulation and competition” with European Commission representative Roberto Viola, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Mirella Liuzzi, Communications Authority AGCOM President Angelo Marcello Cardani, Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini, Vodafone Italian unit CEO Aldo Bisio, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Wind Tre CEO Jeffrey Hedberg, Mediaset Administrator Gina Nieri (0830 MT).

Milan, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends news conference to present “The european Youth Parliament (EYP)” 92nd international session to be hold on April 30-May 10 (1430 GMT).

Longarone, Veneto Region holds meeting on “Eyewear” with Marcolin CEO Massimo Renon, Kering COO Roberto Risi, Safilo Group CEO Angelo Trocchia (0830 GMT).

